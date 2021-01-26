Shakib named Man of the Series despite injury

Shakib AL Hasan started his post-ban international action in his fashion. He became the Player of the Series of Bangabandhu ODI series against West Indies for his all-round performance with 113 runs and six wickets. But the superstar couldn't finish his ten over spell on Monday since he left the ground sustaining thigh injury.

It was the 30th over of Tigers' bowling innings and the 4th ball of his 5th over, Shakib felt problem on his thigh and departed the 22-yard. Soumya Sarkar completed the unfinished over.

"It was a cramp on his thigh," confirmed BCB Physician Monjur Hossain Chowdhury. He is under observation and it's not sure whether he'll be available for Tests series or not".

Shakib scored his 1st ODI fifty on Monday after World Cup 2019 and went wicketless delivering 4.5 overs to allow 12 runs.

















