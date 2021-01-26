Shakib reaches another unique milestone



Shakib Al Hasan is named the Player of the Series for his all-round heroics throughout the series against West Indies in the three-match Bangabandhu ODI series (113 runs and 6 wickets). photo: BCB

international wickets across all formats in a single country.

The feat came during his 51 runs knock against West Indies in the third and final ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

He achieved these all-round figures across Tests, ODIs and T20Is while playing on Bangladeshi soil.

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev came close to him in terms of such sort of record by scoring more than 4000 runs and taking more than 300 wickets in India.

The latest half-century was Shakib's first after coming back to cricket following a two-year ban, one year of that suspended, imposed by ICC due to his failure to report corrupt approaches.

Shakib who made debut for Bangladesh in 2006 is considered as the finest cricketer the country has ever seen.

He was at his scintillating best during the 2019 World Cup in which scored 606 runs and took 11 wickets. In doing so he became the only player in World Cup history to score more than 500 runs and took 10 wickets. -BSS











