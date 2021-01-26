Video
Talent hunt and trial for male booters begins Jan 30

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Sports Reporter

A month-long talent hunt and trial programme for the male footballers is rolling from 30th of January throughout the country. The decision was taken on Monday in a meeting of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Development Committee led by committee chairperson BFF vice-president Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik.
Starting on the 30th January, the programme will continue till 25th of February. The interested booters born on or after the 1st of January 2006 are asked to contact with District Football Association (DFA) to learn about trial information, date and time for individual districts and divisions. The booters will have to bring along Birth Registration Certificate to take part in the trials.
The trials will be held in three stages, district, divisional and final. The district round will conclude on 15th February while the divisional round will be held on 19th February and the final round will be held on 23rd, 24th and 25th February.
Trial schedule (districts):
30-Jan: Gopalganj, Bandarban, Khulna, Sunamganj, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barishal, Sherpur
01-Feb: Shariatpur, Lakkhipur, Bagerhat, Sylhet, Naogaon, Nilphamari, Bhola, Jamalpur
03-Feb: Faridpur, Noakhali, Satkhira, Moulvibazar, Chapainawabganj, Lalmonirhat, Patuakhali, Mymensingh
05-Feb: Rajbari, Feni, Jhenaidah, Habiganj, Bagura, Kurigram, Barguna, Netrokona
07-Feb: Manikganj, Khagrachari, Narail, Narsingdi, Joypurhat, Gaibandha, Pirojpur, Kishoreganj,
08-Feb: Jhalokathi
09-Feb: Narayanganj, Rangamati, Magura, Brahmanbaria, Kushtia, Dinajpur, Gazipur
10-Feb: Madaripur
11 Feb: Munshiganj, Chattogram, Jashore, Cumilla, Meherpur, Panchagarh, Tangail
12-Feb: Thakurgaon
13-Feb: Dhaka, Chuadanga, Cox's Bazaar, Chandpur, Natore, Sirajganj
15-Feb: Pabna.







