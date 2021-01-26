

Talent hunt and trial for male booters begins Jan 30

Starting on the 30th January, the programme will continue till 25th of February. The interested booters born on or after the 1st of January 2006 are asked to contact with District Football Association (DFA) to learn about trial information, date and time for individual districts and divisions. The booters will have to bring along Birth Registration Certificate to take part in the trials.

The trials will be held in three stages, district, divisional and final. The district round will conclude on 15th February while the divisional round will be held on 19th February and the final round will be held on 23rd, 24th and 25th February.

Trial schedule (districts):

30-Jan: Gopalganj, Bandarban, Khulna, Sunamganj, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barishal, Sherpur

01-Feb: Shariatpur, Lakkhipur, Bagerhat, Sylhet, Naogaon, Nilphamari, Bhola, Jamalpur

03-Feb: Faridpur, Noakhali, Satkhira, Moulvibazar, Chapainawabganj, Lalmonirhat, Patuakhali, Mymensingh

05-Feb: Rajbari, Feni, Jhenaidah, Habiganj, Bagura, Kurigram, Barguna, Netrokona

07-Feb: Manikganj, Khagrachari, Narail, Narsingdi, Joypurhat, Gaibandha, Pirojpur, Kishoreganj,

08-Feb: Jhalokathi

09-Feb: Narayanganj, Rangamati, Magura, Brahmanbaria, Kushtia, Dinajpur, Gazipur

10-Feb: Madaripur

11 Feb: Munshiganj, Chattogram, Jashore, Cumilla, Meherpur, Panchagarh, Tangail

12-Feb: Thakurgaon

13-Feb: Dhaka, Chuadanga, Cox's Bazaar, Chandpur, Natore, Sirajganj

15-Feb: Pabna.











