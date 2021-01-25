Step up efforts to reimagine education: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all to step up efforts to reimagine education -- training teachers, bridging the digital divide and rethinking curricula -- to equip learners with the skills and knowledge to flourish in a rapidly

changing world.

"Let's commit to promote education for all - today and every day," said the UN chief in a message marking the International Day of Education that falls on Sunday.

Guterres said when education is interrupted; it affects everyone - especially students, teachers and families. -UNB



