Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:50 PM
Step up efforts to reimagine education: UN chief

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all to step up efforts to reimagine education -- training teachers, bridging the digital divide and rethinking curricula -- to equip learners with the skills and knowledge to flourish in a rapidly
    changing world.
"Let's commit to promote education for all - today and every day," said the UN chief in a message marking the International Day of Education that falls on Sunday.
Guterres said when education is interrupted; it affects everyone - especially students, teachers and families.    -UNB


