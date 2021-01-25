81 branches of different banks still non-digital

Despite the instruction of the Bangladesh at least 81 branches of different banks are still non-digital.

But the banks in the country are claiming that hundred percent of their branches are now digitized to ensure service for their clients.

The Bangladesh Bank authority, however, found 81 non-digitized branches of different banks out of total 10,643 branches across the country.

According to Bangladesh Bank statement, out of total 10,643 branches of different banks, 9062 branches are now cent percent digital, 524 branches partially digital and 81 branches are still working as non-digital branch. There are around 60 local and foreign banks in the country. Those are now functioning across the country with their central and local branches. The government has already given approval to another bank which hasn't yet started its official functions.

However, the Bangladesh Bank officials denied

disclosing the names of the banks which are still functioning with their 81 non-digitalized branches.

Although the bank authorities have assured the Bangladesh Bank of ensuring cent percent digitization of their branches by 2020, some of the banks failed to ensure it within the stipulated period due to several reasons.

The BB officials hoped that the banks authorities will ensure the digitization process within the shortest possible time for their own necessity. Otherwise, the branches will lose their clients.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Serajul Islam, also spokesperson of the central bank, told this correspondent that despite the clients' demand, some branches are still not digitized.

Under the present context, there is no scope of banking without digitization. It's now the demand of the clients. As a result, they must have to digitize the branches as soon as possible.

When contacted, Rupali Bank Managing Director Obaidullah Al Masud told this correspondent that all of their branches are digitized.

"We have announced the bank as cent percent digital. In the present context, it's hard for a bank to control its entire work manually. Clients are also habituated in digital banking. So, if there is any manual branches, they should be digitized immediately to meet up client's demands," he added.

According to the BB statement, 5569 branches of urban areas and 4469 branches of rural areas have already been digitized.

Some of the branches could not start full digital functioning due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They are working to start in full swing digital activities soon.



