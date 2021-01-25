City corpns place plans to eliminate water-logging

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Md Tajul Islam expressed his resolve about recovering the main channel of the Buriganga River from illegal occupants.

"The main channel of Buriganga (Adi Buriganga) will be recovered from illegal grabbers after evicting their structures, even if they try to show any forged papers made later. Work to identify the channel is going on. There will be 'no compromise' on recovering the channel," he said while briefing media after a meeting held on Sunday to prepare a comprehensive plan to eliminate the city's water-logging and managing its natural water bodies and khal (canals).

In the meeting held in LGD conference room at the Secretariat, the two city corporations have placed long term (five years), mid-term (two years) and short-term (for next six months) plans for the khal. The planning will be implemented gradually till 2024, the Minister informed.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam, Dhaka

South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, LGD Senior Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed, Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan, RAJUK Chairman Sayeed Noor Alam and chief executive officers of the two corporations also attended the meeting.

Tajul Islam said district administration of Dhaka along with representatives of the authorities concerned will identify the exact boundary of the rivers examining the papers following the surveys conducted till date. Those structures built inside the river margin will be evicted immediately to restore the river flow uninterrupted with the support of two city corporations.

Regarding handing over the canals of other entities to the city corporations, Tajul said considering their responsibilities for public representation, the WASA khal were handed over to the city corporations. The meeting has discussed about handing over the rests of the khal of the city to the corporations. To finalise the decision, an inter-ministerial meeting will be called soon.

He said the corporations and other stakeholders have presented some work-plan and given their opinion on managing the khal to eliminate water-logging. Those will be finalized after necessary compilation. Incorporating all recommendations, necessary projects will be taken.

He assured the government will make the city liveable along with cultural facilities. To ensure it, all rivers and khal will be restored evicting the illegal occupants and necessary dredging. It would also help the government to eliminate the city's water-logging by removing water quickly.

The meeting has also asked the two city corporations to procure necessary equipment for maintaining the canals handed over to them. At the same time, the Dhaka WASA will also hand over their equipments to the corporations, he informed.






