Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

City corpns place plans to eliminate water-logging

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Md Tajul Islam expressed his resolve about recovering the main channel of the Buriganga River from illegal occupants.
"The main channel of Buriganga (Adi Buriganga) will be recovered from illegal grabbers after evicting their structures, even if they try to show any forged papers made later. Work to identify the channel is going on. There will be 'no compromise' on recovering the channel," he said while briefing media after a meeting held on Sunday to prepare a comprehensive plan to eliminate the city's water-logging and managing its natural water bodies and khal (canals).
In the meeting held in LGD conference room at the Secretariat, the two city corporations have placed long term (five years), mid-term (two years) and short-term (for next six months) plans for the khal. The planning will be implemented gradually till 2024, the Minister informed.
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam, Dhaka
    South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, LGD Senior Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed, Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan, RAJUK Chairman Sayeed Noor Alam and chief executive officers of the two corporations also attended the meeting.
Tajul Islam said district administration of Dhaka along with representatives of the authorities concerned will identify the exact boundary of the rivers examining the papers following the surveys conducted till date. Those structures built inside the river margin will be evicted immediately to restore the river flow uninterrupted with the support of two city corporations.
Regarding handing over the canals of other entities to the city corporations, Tajul said considering their responsibilities for public representation, the WASA khal were handed over to the city corporations. The meeting has discussed about handing over the rests of the khal of the city to the corporations. To finalise the decision, an inter-ministerial meeting will be called soon.
He said the corporations and other stakeholders have presented some work-plan and given their opinion on managing the khal to eliminate water-logging. Those will be finalized after necessary compilation. Incorporating all recommendations, necessary projects will be taken.
He assured the government will make the city liveable along with cultural facilities. To ensure it, all rivers and khal will be restored evicting the illegal occupants and necessary dredging. It would also help the government to eliminate the city's water-logging by removing water quickly.
The meeting has also asked the two city corporations to procure necessary equipment for maintaining the canals handed over to them. At the same time, the Dhaka WASA will also hand over their equipments to the corporations, he informed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Male child preference declining in Bangladesh: Research
Step up efforts to reimagine education: UN chief
81 branches of different banks still non-digital
City corpns place plans to eliminate water-logging
Govt permits antibody test for suspected Covid-19 patients  
Pfizer to supply 40m Covid-19 shots for poor countries
Covid-19 claims 20 more lives, infects 473 more people
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Vaccination drive to commence with 7 million shots in the bank
Ershad among two relieved from Maj Gen Manzoor murder case
Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
ACC quizes PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika
Bill governing business of travel agencies passed in JS
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: analysis
Mexican president Lopez Obrador contracts COVID-19
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s 197th birth anniv being observed
Most Read News
Govt approves antibody test for coronavirus
Syria-returnee militant held in Dhaka
Fire at Kamalapur RMG factory brought under control
RMG factory catches fire in Kamalapur
Kashimpur Jail's Senior Jail Super, Jailer withdrawn
Country sees 20 more COVID-19 deaths
Two killed in Munshiganj road mishap
Regular classes for X, XII students, once a week for rest
College student killed in Rajshahi
JS passes 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft