Govt permits antibody test for suspected Covid-19 patients  

The government on Sunday allowed antibody testing for suspected Covid-19 patients in the country's designated laboratories and hospitals.

Around 50 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine, purchased from India's Serum Institute, will come on Monday.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the discloser while talking to journalists on Sunday at his office in the Secretariat.

Zahid Maleque said, "There had been a long-standing demand for the permission of antibody tests in the country. Now we have approved it."

There had been a strong recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 to introduce both the antigen and antibody based rapid testing for Covid-19 for months.

Besides, the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines, containing 50 lakh doses, purchased by the government will arrive in in the capital from India. An Air India special flight carrying the

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, is likely to reach Dhaka at 11:30am on Monday.

However, on January 21, India handed over 20 lakh doses of Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine) as gift to Bangladesh at a ceremony in the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka.







