Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:50 PM
Covid-19 claims 20 more lives, infects 473 more people

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday witnessed 20 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total fatalities to 8,023 and 473 new infections were detected with the virus within the period, bringing the number of total people infected to 531,799.
Besides, 514 people have recovered from the disease over the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries so far stands at 476,413 said a press statement issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Meanwhile, 14,169 samples were tested in 200 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,555,558 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The country's death rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.51 per cent. Out of total tests, the infection rate was 3.34 per cent on the latest day.
Of the 20 deceased of Sunday, 16 were men and four were women. All the
    victims passed away in different hospitals across the country. Moreover, 12 of them were in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi and one in Khulna division.
Among the total 8,023 fatalities, 4,452 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,471 in Chattogram, 458 in Rajshahi, 546 in Khulna, 241 in Barishal, 301 in Sylhet, 355 in Rangpur and 187 in Mymensingh division.
The country's first cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
However, 2,132,012 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 99,404,510 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.
China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.


