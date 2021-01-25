Regular classes for 10th, 12th graders

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday said schools would hold regular classes for students of 10th and 12th graders when educational institutions reopened.

Students of other grades will be required to attend one class a week at their institutions.

Considering the large number of students, it will not be possible to maintain social distancing norms if all of them returned to school at the same time, the minister said on Sunday.

Therefore, arrangements will be made to conduct classes on alternate days.

The government on Jan 23 instructed secondary level educational institutions to prepare for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All the educational institutions have been closed since mid-March 2020 due to the outbreak. The government has extended the

shutdown of schools a number of times until Jan 30.

Dipu had earlier indicated that the schools and other educational institutions could reopen in February.

"We have asked the heads of educational institutions to prepare. We will announce the reopening date after consulting with the National Advisory Committee

Dipu Moni said this on the occasion of International Education Day-2021 organised by the Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO at Banbase Bhaban in the capital on Sunday.

She further said the syllabuses of SSC and HSC candidates for this year had been shortened.

Secretary of the Ministry of Secondary and Higher Education Mahbub Hossain presided over the programme.

Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury was the special guest at the function.

Economist Mohammad Farasuddin , Technical and Madrasa Secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Md Golam Hasibul Alam, UNESCO Bangladesh Representative Miss Beatrice Kaldun and others were present at the programme.







