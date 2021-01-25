Video
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:50 PM
JS passes bill allowing HSC results sans public exams

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Parliament on Sunday passed the Intermediate and Secondary Education Amendment Bill-2021 aiming to remove any legal barriers to publishing the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations by January 28.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni placed the bill in the House which was passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
"The bill has been placed to promulgate
    ordinance amending the 'Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1961," she said.
The ordinance has mandatory provision of holding public examinations, Not only Bangladesh but also in developed countries alternative steps have been taken under the consequence of the Covid-19 situation," the minister told the House.
However, most of the opposition lawmakers including Harunur Rashid, Rumin Farhana, Rawshan Ara Mannan, Mokabbir Khan and MujibulHaq opposed the enactment of the law.
Another opposition member Fazley Imam gave full support to enactment of the law and said "The enactment of the law is an expression of wisdom of the government considering the situation of the pandemic."
On January 11, the cabinet approved amending the Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1961, Bangladesh Vocational Education Board Act 2018 and Madrasa Education Board Act 2020 allowing the education boards to publish results without holding examinations during any crisis.
Besides, two more bills-'Bangladesh Vocational Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021' and 'Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021'- were also passed in the house.
'Bangladesh Vocational Education Board Act 2018' and 'Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board Act 2020' will also be amended to frame other two proposed acts.
While placing the bill, the education minister said as per the existing laws, there is no provision to publish the results of HSC and equivalent exams without holding tests.


