Stalwarts’ meddling makes AL bid to restrain rebels hard

Despite giving stern warning the ruling Awami League (AL) could not restrain the rebel candidates in the ongoing municipal elections which are being held across the country in phases.

Even, AL did not give nominations earlier to rebel candidates despite being incumbent mayors in different municipalities. Yet, why the party is not able to restrain the rebels?

The root-level leaders of the party think that flaws of candidate selection are the main causes of being rebel candidates. They think that party fails to nominate popular leaders in some municipalities.

But, AL central leaders blame the opportunists in the party and the opposition parties who want to defame AL and its symbol 'Boat.'

However, party insiders said that the party is worried about the public representatives especially MPs for working against the party nominated candidates instead working for the candidates of their liking.

In this regard, recently in a programme AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Rebel candidates and their supporters will not be spared. Strict organizational measures will be taken against all level of AL leaders and public representatives found working against the AL candidates in the next phases of the municipal elections."

According to the information of our district correspondents, in the second phase of the municipal elections AL has 21 rebel candidates in different municipalities. Of them, six candidates are Birganj Municipality of Dinajpur Md Mosharraf Hossain, Mohammad Hossain Faku in Nageshwari of Kurigram, Matlubar Rahman in Gaibandha, Muktar Ali in Arani of Rajshahi, Md Sazzadul Haque Reza in Belkuchi of Sirajganj and Muhammad Moniruzzaman Bakal in Dhanbari of Tangail were elected mayors as rebel candidates without getting nomination from the AL.

While talking with the Daily Observer some root-level leaders of AL, requesting anonymity, said, "In many places, popular leaders are being deprived of party nominations due to the involvement of central and local influential leaders like ministers and MPs. As a result, the rebels are forced to go against the party decision and fight in the polls till the end."

However, AL central leaders think that knowing their definite loss the BNP-Jamaat alliance then support AL's rebel candidates to defeat AL nominated candidates. Besides, intruders and opportunists always go against the decision of party to tarnish its image.

Regarding the rebel candidates and those leaders of the party who give shelter to the rebels, AL Presidium Member Faruk Khan said, "Our party never gives shelter to the violators of party decisions, whoever he is. Many influential leaders of the party had to go through the punishment for not obeying party decisions."

"Disciplinary actions must be taken against the rebel candidates and the shelter givers," he added.

Day by day the number of rebel candidates is increasing in the AL camp and sometimes the rebel candidates win in different local government elections. Regarding the matter, AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam said, "Our party is in power for 12 years. As a result, many opportunists and intruders want to split the party into groups and violate the party decisions. So, every time we have to face some rebel candidates in the local government elections."

"The opposition Jamaat-BNP always wants to defeat AL candidates and 'Boat'. As a result, they help the rebel candidates and sometimes succeed in getting them victorious. But, we are very strict about the dissenters within the party now. These people will never get party nominations and may lose their party positions also," he added.

Party insiders said, "At present the ruling AL is not so much worried about Jamaat-BNP nominated candidates as it is with their rebel candidates in the local government elections."



