Gas output from known fields can be enhanced by hi-tech methods  

Local and foreign experts are of the opinion that the country could tap additional productions of gas from the known fields through using advanced methods and high technology.

Mahbub (Bob) Alam, Chief Geologist, Bearspaw Petroleum Ltd, Calgary, Alberta in Canada has made this remark at a webinar seminar on Saturday saying that Bangladesh should use all available options to enhance gas production from many regions.

In his keynote paper Mahbub said all the gas field discoveries occurred in the anticlinal structural traps, where finding stratigraphical traps are of huge importance for additional productions of gas from the known fields.

Mahbub is an expert on reservoir characterization and heterogeneity delineation for stratigraphic targets in hydrocarbon exploration and field development has made a unique

presentation during this period when Bangladesh is facing acute gas crisis and all of its old gas is in the verge of shrinking.

"We geologists believe that we could get gas from stratigraphical traps and it is a regular practice when we finished the traditional practice, we (Bangladesh) have completed the first step and now we are moving for the second one unfortunately we are far behind that due to policy lacking,' Dr Badrul Imam, Dhaka University teacher of Geology Department said.

Obviously we need huge investment here and a study is prerequisite for this but we could say it would be low cost compared to the idea to import LNG from abroad.

A senior official of the Energy Division told this correspondent that Chevron is conducting a study over the issue at Bibiyana field and is getting good results.

"Petrobangla has allowed the Bibiyana's operator Chevron to do the study at its field at Moulovibazar areas, and they are doing well, they may submit their findings within a very short time, then we could be able to reach a clear cut conclusion in this regard," the official said.

Petrobangla said the demand of gas stands at 3,550 mmcf per day and country's 25 gas fields are producing around 2,726 mmcf of gas and 200 mmcf of gas is coming from imported LNG.

According to geologists, Bangladesh's onshore areas are still potential and Petrobangla needs to go for massive drilling to increase gas production, but the Energy Ministry is reluctant.

"We can find out more gas in onshore areas, we need to use the unconventional method here to meeting our primary energy demand," Dr Anwar Hossain Bhuiyun, Professor of DU Geology Department, said. The government has also a plan to conduct 3,000km (2D) seismic survey in greater Chattogram to explore oil and gas in Sitakunda, Chittagong hill districts and Cox's Bazar, according to him.

The government should come out from the grip of LNG import business and start rigorous exploration in shore and onshore areas, Dr Badrul Imam said.





