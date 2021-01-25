CCC election campaign  ends tonight

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 24: Election campaign of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election slated to be held on January 27 will end from midnight tonight.

The Election Commission (EC) has already announced that the campaign would be concluded from midnight of January 25.

The ban on election campaign and other activities will remain valid from the midnight of January 25 till January 29. All types of rallies and meetings will remain suspended during those five days in the city.

As the campaign is ending, all the candidates including Mayor and Ward Councillors have geared up their campaigning programmes to attract attention of voters.

Seven candidates for mayoral post and 172 candidates for 40 wards and 57 aspirants for 14 reserved councillor posts are vying

in the election.

Two prominent mayoral candidates of Awami League and the BNP announced their election manifestoes on Saturday

holding a lot of promises to make Chattogram a smart city.

The total number of polling stations in the Chattogram City Corporation is 735 and the number of polling booths is 4886 and the total number of voters is 1938977 including 9,46,673 females and 9,92,033 males. As many as 735 presiding officers, 4886 assistant presiding officers and 9,772 polling officers have already been appointed to conduct the elections.

The training of a total of 16485 polling officers will conclude on January 26. They have been imparted training on voting procedure by the EC.

A total of 12000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be installed in all polling stations for the polls.

The EC appointed 20 judicial magistrates and 14 executive magistrates to conduct the election properly and free and fair atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) K M Nurul Huda claimed that the CCC polls would be held in free and fair atmosphere. He told it during a view-exchange meeting with the members of the law enforcing agencies of Chattogram at the local Circuit House on Sunday afternoon.

The EC decided not to declare general holiday in Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) area on the day of polls.

The EC issued a circular in this regard on Saturday. But there would be no restriction on public transport movement. Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Awami League is contesting for the mayoral post with his party symbol 'Boat' while BNP nominee for the mayoral post Dr Shahdat Hussain is contesting with his party symbol 'Sheaf of Paddy'.

The other mayoral candidates are Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam, Abul Manjur of Peoples Party and Khokhan Chowdhury from Treenamul NDM.





