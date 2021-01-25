Syria-returnee member of Neo JMB held in city

Members of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit have arrested a member of the militant group 'Neo JMB' also a Syria-returnee militant from Mirpur in the capital.

Police said Minhaz Hossain, 38, a member of Syria-based extremist outfit Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, was arrested from near Konabari bus stand in Darus Salam on Saturday.

Minhaz, was an active member of the militant outfit. He was captured around 6:30pm while meeting other operatives at Konabari area to plan an act of sabotage. He has allegedly been planning with Neo JMB members to carry out subversive activities in the country.

CTTC Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam said Minhaz will be taken on remand for interrogation.

Assistant Commissioner Atiqul Islam of CTTC said a case has been filed with Darus Salam Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

During primary interrogation, Minhaz said he with his family members had moved to Pakistan at an early age and then went to the US. He received higher education in an US university.