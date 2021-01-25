Khaleda’s son Koko ‘killed through torture’: BNP

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that their party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko was killed 'through torture' by the interim regime of Fakhruddin-Moyeenuddin after the 1/11 political changeover in 2007.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to Koko along with party leaders and activists by placing a wreath at his grave, marking his sixth death anniversary. Fakhrul said Koko was not a politician as he had no involvement in politics. -UNB










