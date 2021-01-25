|
UGC member visits CUET TSC
Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
CHATTOGRAM, Jan 24: Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) member Professor Dr Abu Taher visited the newly constructed Teacher Student Centre (TSC) building at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) on Saturday, a press release said.
CUET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam welcomed him on his arrival on the CUET Campus.
Prof Taher joined a views exchange meeting with the Vice Chancellor at his office. In this connection, Prof. Dr M Rezaul Karim, Prof Dr Moinul Islam, Prof Dr Farooq-uz-Zaman Chowdhury, among others, were present during the visit.