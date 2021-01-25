UGC member visits CUET TSC

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 24: Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) member Professor Dr Abu Taher visited the newly constructed Teacher Student Centre (TSC) building at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) on Saturday, a press release said.

CUET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam welcomed him on his arrival on the CUET Campus.

Prof Taher joined a views exchange meeting with the Vice Chancellor at his office. In this connection, Prof. Dr M Rezaul Karim, Prof Dr Moinul Islam, Prof Dr Farooq-uz-Zaman Chowdhury, among others, were present during the visit.







