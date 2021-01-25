Video
Monday, 25 January, 2021
JU student dies of Covid-19

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
JU Correspondent

A student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) died of Covid-19 at Mugda Medical College Hospital in the capital on Saturday night.
The deceased, Maruf Hossain Mina, a student of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department (44th batch), died around 3:00am.
Hailing from Gopalgonj, Maruf was a resident student of Kamal Uddin Hall of the university.
Maruf was taken to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar on Friday morning as he felt severe abdominal pain and fever, said Zia, one of Maruf's friends and roommate.
Doctor suggested him medicine as he was diagnosed with mild kidney problem. Later, Maruf was sent to his sister's residence in Dhaka, Zia added.
Yesterday night, he was admitted to Mugda Medical College Hospital as his physical condition deteriorated. There doctor diagnosed him with Covid-19 and declared him dead, Zia also said.


