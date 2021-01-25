Video
Hard time for RMG sector, misery of workers

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

According to a study jointly conducted by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and BRAC University's Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, around 3.57 lakh or 10.8 per cent of total RMG workers of the country have lost their jobs in last 10 months. In the wake of Corona pandemic, the workers lost their jobs because of decline in demand for apparel items and restrictions imposed by countries on transportation facilities.

Unfortunately, only 3.6 per cent factories complied with the compensation principle such as payment of salary, outstanding dues and compensation while laid off workers.  On the other hand about 70 per cent factories paid only salary. This incompliance with lay-off rules depicts the hardship our RMG sector has been facing, and the misery of the RMG workers. During this period RMG workers' income has declined by 8 per cent.

The impact caused by the Corona crisis had been so devastating that only 44 per cent factories said they were certain about the work orders for the six months, from November 2020 to April 2021. Some 56 per cent of factories are facing different levels of uncertainty and 11 per cent high uncertainty. In addition, around 232 RMG factories were closed--which is about 6.9 per cent of total factories in the country. To revive country's main source of foreign currency, the RMG sector, the government offered stimulus packages to the enterprises. However, the stimulus package covered the demand of 70 per cent of enterprises.

The prices of raw materials like yarn and cotton have gone up, but the prices of garment items haven't. Rather, it decreased by nearly 15 per cent. During the last ten months, 80 per cent of factories have been running at losses and they have kept their business up and running just for survive. Ten per cent of factories are running at break-even and 10 per cent large units are making some profit.

Under this circumstance, the resilience and recovery of apparel factories will depend on proper planning and development of robustness, resources and recovery related issues. Diversifying of buyers and suppliers of raw materials is a way to get rid of the ongoing hardship. The factories also need to enhance ability to maintain key functions. The authorities responsible should identify the real number of laid-off workers and submit a list for making necessary payment under social safety net. Special development programme needs to be designed for factories including technological up-gradation, management improvement, financial management improvement, buyers' networking and online-based IT investment.



