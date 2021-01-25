Ensure uninterrupted Vaccination programme

Dear Sir

While all of the countries are struggling to purchase Coronavirus vaccines, Bangladesh has secured the life saving medical item comparatively earlier. Recently, the country has got a shot in the arm for its Covid-19 inoculation campaign as 20 lakh doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, arrived in Dhaka.



The doses are expected to help Bangladesh roll out its mass vaccination programme on schedule in the first week of next month. Bangladesh has purchased three crore doses of the vaccine from Serum Institute of India (SII) for the campaign, and the first shipment of 50 lakh shots is expected today. Undoubtedly, it is a great achievement of the government. The government has prepared a list of groups that would be prioritised during the first phase when 1.5 crore people would be inoculated. The campaign is likely to launch at over 300 centres across the capital.



We are happy to see that the vaccination programme is going to be launched countrywide soon. Now it is our expectation that from storage to distribution of the vaccine will be fair.



Karim Ahmed

Over email