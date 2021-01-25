Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure uninterrupted Vaccination programme

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Dear Sir
While all of the countries are struggling to purchase Coronavirus vaccines, Bangladesh has secured the life saving medical item comparatively earlier. Recently, the country has got a shot in the arm for its Covid-19 inoculation campaign as 20 lakh doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, arrived in Dhaka.

The doses are expected to help Bangladesh roll out its mass vaccination programme on schedule in the first week of next month. Bangladesh has purchased three crore doses of the vaccine from Serum Institute of India (SII) for the campaign, and the first shipment of 50 lakh shots is expected today. Undoubtedly, it is a great achievement of the government. The government has prepared a list of groups that would be prioritised during the first phase when 1.5 crore people would be inoculated. The campaign is likely to launch at over 300 centres across the capital.

We are happy to see that the vaccination programme is going to be launched countrywide soon. Now it is our expectation that from storage to distribution of the vaccine will be fair.

Karim Ahmed
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure uninterrupted Vaccination programme
Sustainable renewable energy to protect environment
Industrial development during 1960s
Learning over CGPA & humanity over violence
A new glimmer of hope for Middle East peace
Universal education versus quality education
High officials should not evade responsibility
Nuclear weapons are finally outlawed, next step is disarmament


Latest News
Vaccination drive to commence with 7 million shots in the bank
Late JaPa chairman Ershad relieved from Maj Gen Manzoor murder case
Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
ACC quizes PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika
Bill governing business of travel agencies passed in JS
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: analysis
Mexican president Lopez Obrador contracts COVID-19
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s 197th birth anniv being observed
Most Read News
Govt approves antibody test for coronavirus
Syria-returnee militant held in Dhaka
Fire at Kamalapur RMG factory brought under control
RMG factory catches fire in Kamalapur
Kashimpur Jail's Senior Jail Super, Jailer withdrawn
Country sees 20 more COVID-19 deaths
Two killed in Munshiganj road mishap
Regular classes for X, XII students, once a week for rest
College student killed in Rajshahi
JS passes 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft