

Industrial development during 1960s



He arranged to locate his only and principal installation in this sector in Pakistan's erstwhile eastern province. This step reflected his wisdom and foresight in projecting the potentials of the region as a thriving market. He therefore, planned different promising units in the Meher Industries such as consumer goods including transistor radios, refrigerators and air-conditioners and other products like cables and transformers. His plan was ambitious and practical. In the longer run it failed to work effectively because of time consuming administrative barriers imponderables including his untimely demise and fast changing political situation on account of the historic rise of Bengali nationalism which led to the War of Liberation in 1971.



Nevertheless, in1963 when I joined the enterprise as an Officer, things were positive and Promising. Mr M E Khan an astute businessman targeted the growing middle class in East Pakistan as potential buyers of Mehar Industry's transistor radios, refrigerators and air-conditioners. In the context of the times the prices he set for the products were almost half of the similar products of other enterprises. Thus a small size freeze cost only Rs. 750 and a transistor radio cost Rs. 200. No wonder Mehar products created considerable stir as Mr Khan announced these relatively cheap prices in the Press Conference organized for publicity of these novel and consumer friendly products.



The Press Conference was an immense success. The contents of the message were attractive to the press. In addition, my connections with the media helped a lot. Senior pressmen such as Chief Reporter Shahidul Haq of the then Pakistan Observer, Mr Hassan Sayeed Senior Staff Reporter of Morning News and others of the vernacular dailies proved to be of great help. Next morning Mehar was a first page prominent news item in all the dailies of Dhaka. I was happy and Mr M E Khan was pleased. What the press conference did for the Mehar Industries could not be bought by a million rupees advertisement said a highly satisfied Mr M E Khan.



While my work as publicity and Liaison Officer had its attractive challenges, it was narrow and one dimensional compared to my throbbing multi dimensional experience as an active university student. I missed the daylight hours surrounded by the friends in the university. Gone were the thrills of the class rooms filled with youthful friends, the colourful days in the Halls and Madhu's canteen. The lively environment created by intelligent and articulate boys and girls throbbing with the Pulsation of unfurling life in the corridors of youth also vanished like summer miasma.



The administrative offices of the Mehar industry were located in the middle of a picturesque landscape on the grassy green expanse of acres of lands skirting the water bodies between Kawranbazar and Green road. The scenario was eye catching and the atmosphere within was still and almost silent. Apart from the Managing Director's spacious cabin there were specific areas with tables and chairs for a few officers. Among them were: Mr Enamul Karim, Administrative Officer later a Director of government owned Jute Mill, Mr M A Quyum, Operational Manager who happen to be my maternal uncle whom we called 'shejo mama' or Dalim mama.



He later became a freedom fighter in 1971 and Assistant Secretary to the Bangladesh Government. There was also Mr Nurul Islam, Chartered Accountant with whom I became friendly. Later, he married my younger sister Nazma Nargis. He also retired as the General Manager of the Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation (BFIDC). Then there was Mr Taher, prominent among senior non-Bengali executives. He tried to be humorous by pronouncing from time to time. "The Biharis are coming!" In a few years time his joking remarks became a tragic reality as the Bihari-Bengali conflict featured the days immediately before and after the War of Liberation.



The relatively small group of officers had pleasant and harmonious interaction. The factory was located in a separate and commodious structure located near the administrative building.



Work inside and outside the office kept me fairly busy. In spare time within office hours we had friendly chat about politico-social and economic affairs. One afternoon I was made even more sharply conscious of the difference of patterns of life in the University and now. Mostafa Jamal Haider, junior to us and still in University, a leading member of the leftist East Pakistan Student's Union (EPSU) came to see me to obtain advertisement for a souvenir. I had it ready for him.



He was pleased. While having tea he looked around the quiet and sparsely populated office heaved a sigh of sorrow and said, "Shelley bhai so this is what they have done to you"! Jamal Haider an essentially political being was evidently pained to see me, the active student leader of the immediate past reduced to the silent confine of a business office. Jamal Haider in late 1980s became a Cabinet Minister during the Presidency of General H M Ershad.

