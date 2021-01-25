

Learning over CGPA & humanity over violence



Should the education be tied only to books and to more books or the education wing should be expanded to the realm of imagination, analytical thinking, creativity, humanity, compassion, and love? It's high time to take serious move for educational institutions for the betterment of children's lives by investing in providing proper education for them not to be only literate humans but to be good humans.



"Home is the safest place on earth", is not true anymore. The shadow pandemic has even made the home, once considered the safest place for children and adolescence are now unsafe as well. Children are growing up witnessing and experiencing inequalities, discrimination, and physical and psychological abuse at home. On top the educational institutions have added the pressure of perfect CGPA. According to different media reports, this year's SSC exam result published on May 31st and 10 students committed suicide within 72 hours for not securing their expected result. Due to this cruelty, the schools, colleges and universities should dive in rebuilding education system to learn student psychology and teaching techniques to create the passion for learning and educating students to face the harmful social norms and violence on the face of the earth. Needless to say, it is crucial for our country to include access to knowledge on impact of child marriage on mind and body in adulthood lives, develop clear understanding of different types of gender-based violence and abuses and how those impact ones' overall wellbeing. Moreover, being COVID resilient the education sector should take the opportunity to rethink, reshape and redesign our education system.



Our education minister Dipu Moni once stated, "Our education is entirely exam-centric." This created tremendous pressure on students and parents to earn perfect CGPA-5, which should not have been tied to high scores, instead should have been fun and passion for students. The Ministry of Education is working on reforming the education system during pandemic. We need to play our part now by helping and supporting government to achieve quality of education. We must also focus and integrate on developing institutional capacity and systematic approach to support children with disabilities in the classroom.

Therefore, it is important that we redefine the quality of education and its wing as it goes beyond CGPA!



Ensuring quality of education, the quality of human qualities can be ensured. The power of qualityeducation can transform generation to reach the ultimate knowledge, skills and confidence enough to break the vicious cycle of poverty. Education is the shield against violence and harmful social norms helping us to conquer the slave mentalities. Education is not just about literacy, it is rather giving the power to be independent and pursue the dreams, notably to girls.



We are proud of the contribution of private sector in the economic development of our country. We need their help to flourish education sector and education system to turn our country to a safe and peaceful nation. The quality of employee is the fruit of quality education. As a result, private sector needs to invest in education sector. In United States, after World War II the founders and leaders of large corporations were major drivers behind the development of higher education through large philanthropic foundations. In 2017, The PNC Bank has contributed $72 million to work on early childhood education through 'Grow Up Great project'. We need private sector visionary to make a difference in society through developing our next generation.



We must consider innovation to improve educational standard, so children become educated in true sense. Imagine, if only 1% of all students were co-developer of education? Our education system needs to be flexible to adopt better schooling system and parents need to understand meaning of education. We must stop this rat race and go back to the basic and find innovative ways to promote literacy. Based on Bandrua's work on Imitation Learning, a dramas serial has been aired that portrayed the power of imitation learning to promote social change. In Mexico, approximate 1 million people enrolled in a literacy program to learn to read after watching the drama serial, which brilliantly promoted literacy by showing characters struggling to read and become literate.



Media is playing a vital role in discovering the horrific stories of abuses on children and adolescents, where the sufferers are often left alone to be sunken in their pain and slowly dim themselves in darkness. The prevailing unsafe environment for girls shows that the society has failed miserably to set right values.



Indeed, it is time to respond. The recent rape case and the death of a "O" Level student has raised questions on friendship and made me realize how unsafe every place is for girls. This incident has made parents more scared and the girls will be losing the liberty of movement. Nothing has changed but nothing is the same anymore. Youngsters are demanding their safety and boys are now standing against toxic masculinity. The candle march giving hope that goodness still exists, and we are driving to demand justice. Hence, media can help in stepping up against defining toxic masculinity. Once more the light of true education is needed to teach children and adolescence to do rights and fight against wrongs.



This is a warm request to my reader, to make quality of education a cross-cutting theme for all sectors. Education sector needs more national budget allocation to develop capacity of teachers to provide quality education. This is how we can bring quality education that will be beyond degree to bring back humanity. We need to teach our children at early stage the value of learning and the power of love to be better humans. Importantly, better quality education and learning can lead humans to a path of compassion and love to that can free the world from violence!

The writer is a Deputy Director, Advocacy and Justice for Children, World Vision Bangladesh









