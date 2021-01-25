Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Four people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Munshiganj, Barishal and Manikganj, in two days.

MUNSHIGANJ: Two young men were killed when a covered van smashed their motorcycle in Gazaria Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Md Nahid Ullah, 26, and Mohiuddin Polash, 27.

Police and local sources said a Rangamati-bound covered van rammed into a motorcycle carrying the duo in Bhoberchar College Road area at around 1am, leaving them dead on the spot. Soon after the accident, police seized the covered van and detained its driver Al Amin, though Al Amin's assistant managed to flee. Gazaria Bhoberchar Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Salauddin confirmed the incident, adding that the accident occurred due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

BARISHAL: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Saidul Islam, 40, son of Siraj Mirdha, a resident of Kharjakati Village in Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali.

The injured are Rabeya Begum, 35, and her son Nazmul, 6.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bakerganj Police Station (PS) Abdulla Al Mamun said a brick-laden truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Durgapasha area on the Barishal-Patuakhali Road at noon, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot and two of its passengers injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the injured were admitted to Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex, the SI added.

MANIKGANJ: A NGO worker was killed in a road accident in Ghior Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Farhad Hossain, 42, son of Tafel Uddin, a resident of Bailjuri Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghior PS Riaz Uddin Ahmed Biplob said a motorcycle carrying Farhad hit hard an auto-rickshaw after losing its control over the steering in Bailjuri area under Singjuri Union in the upazila at around 7:30am, which left him critically injured. He was rushed to Ghior Upazila Health Complex. Later, he died there while undergoing treatment.