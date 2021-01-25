Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Four people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Munshiganj, Barishal and Manikganj, in two days.   
MUNSHIGANJ: Two young men were killed when a covered van smashed their motorcycle in Gazaria Upazila of the district early Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Md Nahid Ullah, 26, and Mohiuddin Polash, 27.
Police and local sources said a Rangamati-bound covered van rammed into a motorcycle carrying the duo in Bhoberchar College Road area at around 1am, leaving them dead on the spot. Soon after the accident, police seized the covered van and detained its driver Al Amin, though Al Amin's assistant managed to flee. Gazaria Bhoberchar Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Salauddin confirmed the incident, adding that the accident occurred due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.
BARISHAL: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Saidul Islam, 40, son of Siraj Mirdha, a resident of Kharjakati Village in Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali.
The injured are Rabeya Begum, 35, and her son Nazmul, 6.
 Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bakerganj Police Station (PS) Abdulla Al Mamun said a brick-laden truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Durgapasha area on the Barishal-Patuakhali Road at noon, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot and two of its passengers injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the injured were admitted to Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex, the SI added.
MANIKGANJ: A NGO worker was killed in a road accident in Ghior Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Farhad Hossain, 42, son of Tafel Uddin, a resident of Bailjuri Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghior PS Riaz Uddin Ahmed Biplob said a motorcycle carrying Farhad hit hard an auto-rickshaw after losing its control over the steering in Bailjuri area under Singjuri Union in the upazila at around 7:30am, which left him critically injured. He was rushed to Ghior Upazila Health Complex. Later, he died there while undergoing treatment.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Dhamoirhat Health Complex ranks 8th among 413 UHCs
Blankets distributed in Rajshahi
Bhashasainik Ali Taher passes away
Minor boy burnt in hot date juice pot at Sonagazi
8,180 landless families get house in 10 districts
Sewing machines given at Bagmara
Textile mills closed in S region for cotton crisis


Latest News
Vaccination drive to commence with 7 million shots in the bank
Late JaPa chairman Ershad relieved from Maj Gen Manzoor murder case
Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
ACC quizes PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika
Bill governing business of travel agencies passed in JS
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: analysis
Mexican president Lopez Obrador contracts COVID-19
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s 197th birth anniv being observed
Most Read News
Govt approves antibody test for coronavirus
Syria-returnee militant held in Dhaka
Fire at Kamalapur RMG factory brought under control
RMG factory catches fire in Kamalapur
Kashimpur Jail's Senior Jail Super, Jailer withdrawn
Country sees 20 more COVID-19 deaths
Two killed in Munshiganj road mishap
Regular classes for X, XII students, once a week for rest
College student killed in Rajshahi
JS passes 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft