Dhamoirhat Health Complex ranks 8th among 413 UHCs



Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex in Naogaon. photo: observer

The health complex has achieved the prestige in ensuring safe and normal delivery.

In December in 2020, a survey was conducted on activities of all health complexes across the country by MIS Division of the Department of Health. A total of 413 health complexes were surveyed. Top 10 of these have secured 17.40 score each.

Securing17.40 score Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex in Naogaon has achieved 8th position.

People in remote areas are getting advice and medicines in the UHC, union health centres, and in 21 community clinics in eight unions.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Swapan Kumar Biswas said, 'After joining in this upazila, I held meeting with all physicians of the Health Department, officials and employees, and community health care providers (CHCPs) at the clinics'.

At the meeting, decision was taken to reach healthcare to doorsteps of people, he added.

There are 21 community clinics in eight unions of the upazila. There are 14 CHCP women. All of them have received birth-attending training for six months. At present, necessary measures for safe delivery have been undertaken in these clinics. A special emphasis has been laid on maternity and child healthcare.

Door-to-door counselling is continuing about breast feeding to six-month-old babies and check-up of pregnant mothers.

Besides, Vaccine programme is being implemented by 100 per cent.

Already normal delivery has begun in such clinics.

In last December, one Farzana Aktar Bobi, 27, was taken to Newta Community Clinic while she was developing delivery pain. Her husband Omar Faruk in Joyjoypur Village in Ward No. 8 of Dhamoirhat Upazila said, she had safe birth of a son.

In February last year, one Razia Sultana in Newta Village had her safe delivery in the same clinic.

One Mosharraf Hossain in Newta Village said, the free of cost facility of safe delivery available near house is obviously a big achievement of the Health Department. 'Besides, we are getting medicines in such clinics', he added.

Civil Surgeon in Naogaon Dr. ABM Abu Hanif said, this is certainly a good achievement in reaching healthcare services to doorsteps at the grassroots level of the upazila. If carrying mothers, children, and elderly people receive medical services from healthcare centres, death risk including that of mother and child mainly will be a bit low, he suggested.

'We are providing advice about safe delivery to all mothers by going to health complex and community clinics', he said.

All necessary measures have been taken to ensure normal delivery in all community clinics in this upazila, he mentioned again.







DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Jan 23: Upazila Health Complex (UHC) in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district has been ranked 8th among top 10 in terms of reaching healthcare to doorsteps of grassroots people, according to a survey of the Department of Health.The health complex has achieved the prestige in ensuring safe and normal delivery.In December in 2020, a survey was conducted on activities of all health complexes across the country by MIS Division of the Department of Health. A total of 413 health complexes were surveyed. Top 10 of these have secured 17.40 score each.Securing17.40 score Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex in Naogaon has achieved 8th position.People in remote areas are getting advice and medicines in the UHC, union health centres, and in 21 community clinics in eight unions.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Swapan Kumar Biswas said, 'After joining in this upazila, I held meeting with all physicians of the Health Department, officials and employees, and community health care providers (CHCPs) at the clinics'.At the meeting, decision was taken to reach healthcare to doorsteps of people, he added.There are 21 community clinics in eight unions of the upazila. There are 14 CHCP women. All of them have received birth-attending training for six months. At present, necessary measures for safe delivery have been undertaken in these clinics. A special emphasis has been laid on maternity and child healthcare.Door-to-door counselling is continuing about breast feeding to six-month-old babies and check-up of pregnant mothers.Besides, Vaccine programme is being implemented by 100 per cent.Already normal delivery has begun in such clinics.In last December, one Farzana Aktar Bobi, 27, was taken to Newta Community Clinic while she was developing delivery pain. Her husband Omar Faruk in Joyjoypur Village in Ward No. 8 of Dhamoirhat Upazila said, she had safe birth of a son.In February last year, one Razia Sultana in Newta Village had her safe delivery in the same clinic.One Mosharraf Hossain in Newta Village said, the free of cost facility of safe delivery available near house is obviously a big achievement of the Health Department. 'Besides, we are getting medicines in such clinics', he added.Civil Surgeon in Naogaon Dr. ABM Abu Hanif said, this is certainly a good achievement in reaching healthcare services to doorsteps at the grassroots level of the upazila. If carrying mothers, children, and elderly people receive medical services from healthcare centres, death risk including that of mother and child mainly will be a bit low, he suggested.'We are providing advice about safe delivery to all mothers by going to health complex and community clinics', he said.All necessary measures have been taken to ensure normal delivery in all community clinics in this upazila, he mentioned again.