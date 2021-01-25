Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bhashasainik Ali Taher passes away

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent



Bhashasainik Ali Taher passes away

Bhashasainik Ali Taher passes away

CUMILLA, Jan 24: Bhashasainik (Language Movement hero) Ali Taher Mazumdar passed away on Saturday morning. He was 106.
He breathed his last in his own house of Chandpur Village in Sadar Dakkhin Upazila of Cumilla. He was suffering from various old age complications.
After Asr prayer, his namaz-e-janaza was held. Later, he was laid down in his family graveyard.
He left behind two sons, two daughters, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Son of father Charu Mazumdar and mother Sabani Bibi, Ali Taher Mazumdar was born on February 12 in 1917. He took part in anti-British movement, Six-Point Movement, and Liberation War.
His death was deeply condoled by Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal, MP, Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Tajul Islam, MP, and President of Cumilla Mahanagar Awami League AKM Bahauddin, MP.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Dhamoirhat Health Complex ranks 8th among 413 UHCs
Blankets distributed in Rajshahi
Bhashasainik Ali Taher passes away
Minor boy burnt in hot date juice pot at Sonagazi
8,180 landless families get house in 10 districts
Sewing machines given at Bagmara
Textile mills closed in S region for cotton crisis


Latest News
Vaccination drive to commence with 7 million shots in the bank
Late JaPa chairman Ershad relieved from Maj Gen Manzoor murder case
Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
ACC quizes PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika
Bill governing business of travel agencies passed in JS
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: analysis
Mexican president Lopez Obrador contracts COVID-19
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s 197th birth anniv being observed
Most Read News
Govt approves antibody test for coronavirus
Syria-returnee militant held in Dhaka
Fire at Kamalapur RMG factory brought under control
RMG factory catches fire in Kamalapur
Kashimpur Jail's Senior Jail Super, Jailer withdrawn
Country sees 20 more COVID-19 deaths
Two killed in Munshiganj road mishap
Regular classes for X, XII students, once a week for rest
College student killed in Rajshahi
JS passes 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft