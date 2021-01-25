





Bhashasainik Ali Taher passes away

He breathed his last in his own house of Chandpur Village in Sadar Dakkhin Upazila of Cumilla. He was suffering from various old age complications.

After Asr prayer, his namaz-e-janaza was held. Later, he was laid down in his family graveyard.

He left behind two sons, two daughters, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Son of father Charu Mazumdar and mother Sabani Bibi, Ali Taher Mazumdar was born on February 12 in 1917. He took part in anti-British movement, Six-Point Movement, and Liberation War.

His death was deeply condoled by Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal, MP, Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Tajul Islam, MP, and President of Cumilla Mahanagar Awami League AKM Bahauddin, MP.









