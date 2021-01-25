Minor boy burnt in hot date juice pot at Sonagazi

FENI, Jan 24: A seven-month old boy of Sonagazi Upazia in the district died from burning in hot date juice pot on Saturday night.

On Saturday morning, Ashraful Alam fell into the boiling pot from the lap of his grandfather Abul Hossain, 65.

The incident occurred in the house of Abul Hossain in Dakkhin Char Darbesh area of Char Darbesh Union in the upazila.

In a critical condition, the baby was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital CMCH) from Sonagai Upazila Health Complex. He was admitted into the burn unit of the hospital.

Family sources said, in the morning, Abul Hossain collected date juice from extractors to produce Patali Gur (one type of solid molasses).

His wife was boiling the juice in a large pot to make molasses. At that time, Abul Hossain with grandson Ashraful, son of Md Masud, on his lap, was talking standing beside the oven. Suddenly the baby slipped from his lap and fell into the pot. Abul Hossain lifted him instantly. But body of Ashraful and two hands of Abul Hossain got burned.

Immediately they were taken to Upazila Health Complex and later on they were transferred to the CMCH for better treatment.







