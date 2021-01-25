Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Minor boy burnt in hot date juice pot at Sonagazi

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

FENI, Jan 24: A seven-month old boy of Sonagazi Upazia in the district died from burning in hot date juice pot on Saturday night.
On Saturday morning, Ashraful Alam fell into the boiling pot from the lap of his grandfather Abul Hossain, 65.  
The incident occurred in the house of Abul Hossain in Dakkhin Char Darbesh area of Char Darbesh Union in the upazila.
In a critical condition, the baby was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital CMCH) from Sonagai Upazila Health Complex. He was admitted into the burn unit of the hospital.
Family sources said, in the morning, Abul Hossain collected date juice from extractors to produce Patali Gur (one type of solid molasses).
His wife was boiling the juice in a large pot to make molasses. At that time, Abul Hossain with grandson Ashraful, son of Md Masud, on his lap, was talking standing beside the oven. Suddenly the baby slipped from his lap and fell into the pot. Abul Hossain lifted him instantly. But body of Ashraful and two hands of Abul Hossain got burned.
Immediately they were taken to Upazila Health Complex  and later on they were transferred to the CMCH for better treatment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Dhamoirhat Health Complex ranks 8th among 413 UHCs
Blankets distributed in Rajshahi
Bhashasainik Ali Taher passes away
Minor boy burnt in hot date juice pot at Sonagazi
8,180 landless families get house in 10 districts
Sewing machines given at Bagmara
Textile mills closed in S region for cotton crisis


Latest News
Vaccination drive to commence with 7 million shots in the bank
Late JaPa chairman Ershad relieved from Maj Gen Manzoor murder case
Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
ACC quizes PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika
Bill governing business of travel agencies passed in JS
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: analysis
Mexican president Lopez Obrador contracts COVID-19
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s 197th birth anniv being observed
Most Read News
Govt approves antibody test for coronavirus
Syria-returnee militant held in Dhaka
Fire at Kamalapur RMG factory brought under control
RMG factory catches fire in Kamalapur
Kashimpur Jail's Senior Jail Super, Jailer withdrawn
Country sees 20 more COVID-19 deaths
Two killed in Munshiganj road mishap
Regular classes for X, XII students, once a week for rest
College student killed in Rajshahi
JS passes 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft