8,180 landless families get house in 10 districts



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the house distribution programme for the landless families through video conferencing on Saturday. The photo was taken from Bagerhat. photo: observer

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the distribution programme virtually from her official residence Gonobhaban in the morning.

The houses were constructed on government 'khas land' under the programme Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office.

Each house constructed at a cost of Tk 1.71 lakh has two rooms, a kitchen, a toilet and a veranda.

The destitute, landless, widows and beggars are among the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries are happy after getting the gift from the Prime Minister.

BHOLA: A total of 520 landless families in the district have received semi-pucca houses on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.

The keys and documents of the houses were handed over to the beneficiaries on the Sadar Upazila Parishad premises in the morning.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the distribution programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Masud Alam Siddique and Zila Parishad Chairman Abdul Momin Tulu handed over the houses among the landless people.

Out of the total 520 houses in the district, 182 houses have been allotted in Sadar, 42 in Daulatkhan, 28 in Borhanuddin, 18 in Tajumuddin, 20 in Lalmohan, 30 in Charfasson and 200 in Monpura upazilas.

Construction work of all the houses has been completed within the stipulated time at a cost of total Tk 8.69 crore.

BAGERHAT: A total of 338 landless families received houses in the district, marking the 'Mujib Barsho'.

DC Anam Faizul Haque handed over the keys and documents of the houses to 52 beneficiaries of Sadar Upazila on the upazila parishad premises in the district town in the morning.

Additional DC (Revenue) Md Shahinuzzaman, Superintend of Police (SP) Pankaj Chandra Roy, District Unit Awami League General Secretary Advocate Bhuiyan Hemayet Uddin and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Sarder Nasir Uddin, among others, were also present in the programme.

BOGURA: A total of 1,702 landless families received houses in the district as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Out of the total 1,702 houses in the district, 250 houses have been allotted in Sadar, 15 in Shajahanpur, 163 in Sherpur, 101 in Dhunat, 357 in Sariakandi, 125 in Sonatala, 45 in Gabtali, 180 in Shibganj, 100 in Adamdighi, 133 in Dupchanchia, 77 in Kahalu and 156 in Nandigram upazilas.

DC Md Ziaul Haque joined the inauguration programme virtually from Sariakandi Upazila.

SP Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Russel Mia, Upazila Chairman Muhammad Munzil Ali Sarker and Mayor Motiur Rahman Moti, among others, were present at that time.

Rangpur DC Asib Ahsan handed over keys and documents of the houses to 95 landless families in Gangachara Upazila on Saturday on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'. photo: observer

DINAJPUR: A total of 3,022 landless families received houses in 13 upazilas of the district on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.

Out of the total 3,022 houses in the district, 80 houses have been handed over to the beneficiaries in Sadar, 300 in Biral, 180 in Bochaganj, 129 in Kaharol, 350 in Birganj, 200 in Khansama, 100 in Chirirbandar, 262 in Parbatipur, 400 in Fulbari, 350 in Birampur, 226 in Nawabganj, 145 in Hakimpur and 300 in Ghoraghat upazilas.

Lawmaker Iqbalur Rahim handed over the keys and documents of the houses to the beneficiaries in Sadar Upazila, Manoranjan Shill Gopal, MP, in Kaharol, Shibli Sadiq, MP, in Birampur, and the respective upazila chairmen and UNOs in rest 10 upazilas.

DC Md Mahmudul Alam confirmed the information.

FENI: A total of 125 landless families received houses in the district as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Out of the total 125 houses in the district, 40 houses have been allotted in Sadar, 35 in Sonagazi, 30 in Daganbhuiyan and 20 in Fulgazi upazilas.

The keys and documents of the houses were handed over to the beneficiaries at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium in the district town in the morning.

DC Md Wahiduzzaman attended the programme as chief guest.

Sadar UNO Nasrin Sultana, Public Works Executive Engineer Saad Mohammad Andalib, Public Health Executive Engineer Mosleh Uddin Raihan and Sadar Upazila Chairman Abdur Rahman Bikom, among others, were also present at that time.

PANCHAGARH: A total of 1,057 landless families received houses in the district, marking the 'Mujib Barsho'.

Out of the total 1,057 houses in the district, 208 houses have been allotted in Sadar, in 582 in Debiganj, 55 in Boda, 70 in Atwari and 142 in Tentulia upazilas.

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon, MP, and DC Dr Sabina Yasmin attended the inauguration programme virtually from Debiganj and Boda upazila parishad auditoriums respectively.

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate Sarker Mohammad Raihan handed over the keys and documents of the houses to the beneficiaries at Sadar Upazila Parishad hall room.

Panchagarh Sadar UNO Arif Hossain, Zila Parishad Chairman Anwar Sadat Samrat, Mayor Jakia Khatun and Sadar Upazila Chairman Amirul Islam, among others, were present in the programme.

Construction work of all the houses has been completed within the stipulated time at a cost of total Tk 18.7 crore.

RANGAMATI: A total of 268 landless families received houses in the district as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Lawmaker Dipankar Talukdar handed over the keys and documents of the houses to the 60 landless families of Sadar Upazila at Rangamati Kumar Samit Roy auditorium in the district town.

DC AKM Mamunur Rashid presided over the programme.

Rangamati SP Md Modasser Hossain, Sadar UNO Fatema Tuz Johora and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Shahiduzzaman Mohsin Roman, among others, were also present at that time.

SIRAJGANJ: A total of 796 landless families received houses in nine upazilas of the district as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Out of the total 796 houses in the district, 207 houses have been allotted in Sadar, 100 in Raiganj, 42 in Ullapara, 35 in Kazipur, 40 in Belkuchi, 150 in Shahjadpur, 60 in Kamarkhanda, 152 in Tarash and 10 in Chowhali upazilas.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the distribution programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban, the keys and documents of the houses were handed over to the beneficiaries in nine upazilas of the in the morning.

DC Dr Faruq Ahmed was present in the programme.

Construction work of all the houses has been completed within the stipulated time at a cost of total Tk 13.61 crore.

THAKURGAON: A total of 334 landless families received houses in the district on this occasion.

The keys and documents of the houses were handed over to the beneficiaries at Sadar Upazila Parishad hall room in the district town in the morning.

DC Dr KM Kamruzzaman Selim, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Sadeq Quraishi, Sadar UNO Abdullah Al Mamun and Upazila Parishad Chairman Arunangsha Dutta Tito, among others, were also present in the programme.

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: A total of 18 landless families received houses in Lohagara Upazila of the district as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The keys and documents of the houses were handed over to the beneficiaries at Lohagara Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning.

Lohagara Upazila Parishad Chairman Ziaul Haque Chowdhury Babul, UNO Md Ahsan Habib Jitu and Assistant Commissioner Nilufa Yasmin, among others, were present in the programme.



