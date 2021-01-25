Sewing machines given at Bagmara



Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, as chief guest, distributing sewing machines among the IGA trainees at Bagmara Upazila Parishad auditorium in Rajshahi on Sunday. photo: observer

Lawmaker Engineer Enamul Haque distributed certificates and sewing machines among the trainees as chief guest at the upazila parishad auditorium in the town.

Bagmara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharif Ahmed presided over the programme moderated by Upazila Academic Supervisor Abdul Mumit.

Rajshahi Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nazrul Islam, among others, was present as special guest during the distribution.

Earlier, the Department of Women Affairs organised a three-month-long tailoring and block batik training programme in the upazila, wherein a total of 50 trainees took part.











BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Jan 24: Sewing machines were distributed among the trainees of income-generating activities (IGA) programme in Bagmara Upazila on Sunday.Lawmaker Engineer Enamul Haque distributed certificates and sewing machines among the trainees as chief guest at the upazila parishad auditorium in the town.Bagmara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharif Ahmed presided over the programme moderated by Upazila Academic Supervisor Abdul Mumit.Rajshahi Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nazrul Islam, among others, was present as special guest during the distribution.Earlier, the Department of Women Affairs organised a three-month-long tailoring and block batik training programme in the upazila, wherein a total of 50 trainees took part.