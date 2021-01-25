Textile mills closed in S region for cotton crisis



A closed textile mills in Barishal. photo: observer

Thousands of labourer families have fallen in serious hardship. These families are passing days on starvation or taking half-meal in a day, it was learnt.

In demand of salary and allowances, labourers of some mills are agitating movement. They are blocking highway. But the result is zero.

Exporting of cotton was suspended by India one year back. So these mills could not continue production.

Mills owners said, the main raw material for textile mills is cotton; India was the main provider of cotton; amid coronavirus pandemic, India stopped cotton export.

Most of the spinning mills and textile mills got closed accordingly.

Five-R Textile Mills in the industrial zone of BSIC in greater Barishal has been closed. In the end of 2019, the mills was laid down as it was making loss. The losing was caused due to increased production cost of yarn; the increased production cost was added because of cotton crisis and soared power price, factory sources said. Selling the yarn the invested capital could not be lifted even.

Around 1,000 labourers became workless. Mills authority cannot tell whether this mills will be re-opened ever.

Sonargaon Textiles Ltd in Rupatali area of Barishal belonging to the same management got closed in the end of March last amid the corona situation. After paying salary-allowance, the authority closed it down.

Reliable sources in the mills said, India suspended export of cotton before 15 days of corona.

Despite stressing need, the mills could not be kept continuing, sources added.

In addition to these mills, Textile and Spinning Mills in Madaripur is closed for about two years. Earlier, the mills was handed over to private sector. But the government due was not paid by the private operator.

Later, BTMC took it over. But BTMC did not re-open the mills on fear of increased production cost. About 1,500 labourers and 500 employees of different categories turned workless. So far, there was no initiative on behalf of the government to re-start the mills.

Several years back, Faridpur Spinning Mills in the private sector was closed down. Besides, few other small and medium spinning mills in different areas of Faridpur were laid down.

In fact, these mills turned closed due to cotton export ban and electricity price hike by about one and a half times in the last one decade.

Country's clothing factories were continuing production of clothes before using local yarns.

Due to crisis of locally produced yarns, textile mills got depended on imported yarns.

Local spinning mills got closed turning thousands of labourers workless. Their families are facing untold sufferings.

To overcome this situation, it is urgent to increase production of local cotton and find alternative to imported yarns, sources concerned said.

Alongside, spinning mills owners demanded keeping production cost below selling price and reasonable electricity price.









