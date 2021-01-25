BANKING EVENT

Jamuna Bank Foundation Chairman and Former MP of Mushigonj, Al Haj Nur Mohammed (Chief Guest) along with Jamuna Bank Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director Md. Abdus Salam and high officials, attend at the inauguration ceremony free Eye Camp jointly organised and funded by Jamuna Bank Foundation and Al-Haj Nur Mohammed Trust at Goalghunni, Mirkadim Pourosova in Munshigonj recently. Through this Eye Camp a total number of 2480 eye patients has been given treatment and among them 432 patient has been selected for eye operation.