AIBL Annual Business Dev Conference held

Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:47 PM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

The Annual Business Development Conference 2021 of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited was held virtually on Saturday. Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu inaugurated the conference as the Chief Guest.
The meeting was presided by Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury, says a press release.
Members of the Board Alhajj Salim Rahman, Badiur Rahman, Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Alhajj  Engr. Kh. Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque, Alhajj  Niaz Ahmed, Alhajj Mohammed Haroon, Md. Rafiqul Islam and Md. Amir Uddin PPM participated the virtual meeting.
Among others Deputy Managing Directors S. M. Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, AIBTRI Director General Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker, Senior Executives of Head Office and managers of 184 branches of the Bank participated the conference.
According to the un-audited accounts, total deposit of the Bank stood at Tk. 34,676 Crore after the end of year 2020. At the same period the Bank invested Tk. 30,976 Crore. Import and export of the Bank were Tk. 16,960 Crore and Tk. 10,496 Crore respectively.


