Nasreen Sattar elected MTB audit body chairperson

Nasreen Sattar, an Independent Director of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), has been elected Chairman of the MTB Board Audit Committee (AC). Prior to joining MTB, she was the member of the Executive Committee and Audit Committee of IPDC Finance Limited, says a press release.Nasreen began her banking career with ANZ Grindlays Bank, Bangladesh as a Management Staff in 1986.In 2000, Standard Chartered Bank acquired ANZ Grindlays, and Nasreen continued to serve in various roles within the bank.In 2006, she became Regional Head for Development Organizations Segment covering South Asia, before becoming Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank in Afghanistan from 2007 to 2009. Currently, she is also the Chairman of Consumark Limited, a pioneer and one of the leading consultancy firms of the country.