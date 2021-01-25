Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates to resume flights to three Australian cities

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

DUBAI, Jan 24: Emirates has said it will resume passenger flights to three Australian cities - Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane - from this week.
The flights were suspended temporarily following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Flights to Sydney will resume from January 25, to Melbourne from January 26, and to Brisbane from January 28. Passenger flights to Perth, as well as cargo operations to all Australian points, continue as scheduled.
"The pandemic has made international flying incredibly challenging, and the dynamic restrictions and requirements implemented by the different state authorities in Australia had added complexity and burden to our operations. This led us to temporarily suspend passenger services while we engaged with various stakeholders regarding crew protocols and other operational details," the Dubai-based carrier said in a statement.
"Following this engagement, we've made the decision to resume services with adjustments to our operations, so that we can continue serving our customers," it added.
All of Emirates crew operating on Australian flights were already mandated to take a PCR test 48 hours prior to the scheduled flight departure from Dubai.
"With the latest adjustments, these tests will be administered in their homes, and our crew will also observe self-quarantine in their homes from the moment of testing until their flight. Combined with the hotel quarantine and tests on arrival in Australia, this effectively means that our crew are in a "bubble" from 48 hours before their flight, until they return to Dubai. This is an added burden for our crew as individuals, for our rostering, and operating costs, and therefore this decision was made after careful review and consideration," said the airline.
    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
AIBL Annual Business Dev Conference held
Nasreen Sattar elected MTB audit body chairperson
ICSB honours 35 firms for good corporate governance
PIA pays $7m after plane seizure in Malaysia
Emirates to resume flights to three Australian cities
‘Book publishers need viable means to survive’
Ehsan-E-Elahi new Chairman of BCIC


Latest News
Vaccination drive to commence with 7 million shots in the bank
Late JaPa chairman Ershad relieved from Maj Gen Manzoor murder case
Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
ACC quizes PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika
Bill governing business of travel agencies passed in JS
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: analysis
Mexican president Lopez Obrador contracts COVID-19
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s 197th birth anniv being observed
Most Read News
Govt approves antibody test for coronavirus
Syria-returnee militant held in Dhaka
Fire at Kamalapur RMG factory brought under control
RMG factory catches fire in Kamalapur
Kashimpur Jail's Senior Jail Super, Jailer withdrawn
Country sees 20 more COVID-19 deaths
Two killed in Munshiganj road mishap
Regular classes for X, XII students, once a week for rest
College student killed in Rajshahi
JS passes 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft