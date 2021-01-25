

Ehsan-E-Elahi new Chairman of BCIC

Prior to joining at BCIC he was the Chairman of BRTC.

He joined as Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Magistrate in 1991. In the field level he held various post and served as UNO, ADC, DC. He worked at Planning Ministry, National Parliament Secretariat, Science and Technology Ministry, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Bangladesh Railway, Roads and Transport Ministry and Bridge Division. In his life long career, he served as Director of Bangladesh Climate Change Trust (BCCT). He also served as Secretary and Director (Admin) of RAJUK.

He obtained his B.S.C. (Hon's) and M.S.C. degree in Physics.













