Power tariff hike to hit Pak export efforts, warn traders

KARACHI, Jan 24: The industrial sector has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take back what was described as the totally unwise and ill-timed decisions of raising electricity tariff by 15 per cent and closing down captive power plants which would devastate local production and exports besides sabotaging the government's efforts to enhance the exports.

Businessmen Group (BMG) chairman Zubair Motiwala, president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shariq Vohra and Pakistan Apparel Forum chairman Muhammad Jawed Bilwani in a joint statement said this was not the right time to impose such anti-business and anti-export decisions - especially because exports are picking up and exporters are getting substantial number of orders.

"Such decisions terribly affect our image as the buyers sitting abroad become doubtful whether we will be able to fulfill our delivery commitment on time or not," they said, adding the government has taken the decision of raising power tariff without consultation with the stakeholders.

The industries have communicated to the KCCI that their fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution must not be usurped and it is the industrial lawful right to get the gas for their captive power plants (CPPs) to operate their industries, they said.

If the gas is discontinued, the industrialists reserve their legitimate right to invoke Article 199 of the Constitution and approach the court of law to safeguard their lawful rights and legitimate businesses, they warned.

They said power tariff hike and suspension in gas supply would affect the performance of general industries which are an important part of the supply chain of export-oriented industries hence, the general industries in one way or the other participate in the export activities. -Dawn














