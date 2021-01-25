Video
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:46 PM
Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

Berger honours 8 DU Fine Arts students

In continuation of their partnership with the Faculty of Fine Arts (FFA), University of Dhaka, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has awarded 8 talented young artists, including the 'Berger Student of the Year' for 2019.
An award programme held recently at the Lecture Theater of Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka, acknowledged the thriving potential in the candidates with the best results in their Honor's Programme.
Tahia Hossain from the Department of Printmaking has been awarded as the 'Student of the Year' for this year and was handed over prizemoney of BDT 50,000 along with certification of excellence.
Rasel Rana from the Department of Drawing & Painting; Emana Shahrin from the Department of Graphic Design; Laila Fazal from the Department of Oriental Art; Sharmin Akter Shimu from the Department of Ceramics; Nayan Datta from the Department of Sculpture; Nusrat Alam Pritha from the Department of Craft and Eshita Sarmin Sayma from the Department of History Art, and Tahia Hossain from Department of Printmaking - were the winners of this years awards, each receiving BDT 30,000 prizemoney.
Berger initiated the award in 2018 mainly to honor the academic excellence of the DU FFA students, as well as to financially assist the most promising young artists at the final stage of their academic pursuit.
According to the original MoU signed in 2017. One student from each of the 8 (eight) departments of the faculty would achieve recognition for their merit and display of talent.
In addition to this, another award based on the practical works of the best would also be distributed. A jury board comprising 3 members, led by the Dean of Faculty of Fine Arts, would supervise the selection and finalizing process.
A M M Fazlur Rashid, Head - Channel Engagement, BPBL, said, "The outstanding performances of our upcoming artists amaze us every year. This year we again found some genuine talents, and Berger is very proud to stand beside them in their journey ahead, says a press release.


