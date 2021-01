Projection campaign at the World Trade Centre











Ruling Awami League nominee for the mayoral election in Chittagong City Corporation, Valiant Freedom Fighter Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury (3rd from right), Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam (3rd from left) along with local Awami League Leaders and CCCI directors display a gesture of support at a projection campaign at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Saturday.