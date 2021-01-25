Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BADAS launches diabetes treatment guideline app

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

BADAS launches diabetes treatment guideline app

BADAS launches diabetes treatment guideline app

The diabetes journey application and the country's first diabetes treatment guideline based on the "Diabetes Care BADAS Guideline". were disseminated among the doctors on Friday last   
Launched at a hotel in the capital the diabetes treatment guideline was prepared jointly by Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (BADAS) and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Control Programme of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
BADAS has introduced application and prepared guideline with the support of Novo Nordisk. A countrywide training programme will be rolled out for the physicians on how to use this application, says a press release.   
The application and guideline are developed as a supporting tool for physicians and it will empower them to select the right medication for patient living with diabetes, said BADAS President Professor Dr. AK Azad Khan.
The number of diabetic people is increasing at an alarming rate and that's why quality treatment is essential for these patients, said Professor Akhtar Hussain, President-elect), International Diabetes Federation.
The application and guideline will ensure quality treatment and help patients to live a complications free life, he said.
Improving treatment capacity of the doctors is also a demand of the time and these initiatives are aligned with the modernising treatment of diabetes management, said DGHS NCD Control Programme Line Director Professor Md Robed Amin.
BADAS with the support of Novo Nordisk has taken many initiatives to introduce digital approach in healthcare, said BADAS Secretary General Md Sayef Uddin.
The diabetes journey application and the country's first nationwide diabetes patients' registry are few examples of digitalisation in Bangladesh and are aligned with the government's vision for "Digital Bangladesh", he said.
Dr. Abu Hussain Md. Moinul Ahsan, civil surgeon of Dhaka; Professor Md. Faruque Pathan, president of Bangladesh Endocrine Society; Dr. M A Samad, chief executive officer of National Healthcare Network; Professor M K I Quayyum Choudhury, director general, BIRDEM General Hospital; Dr. Bishwajit Bhowmik, general secretary of Diabetes Asia Study Group and Coordinator, Centre for Global health Research; Dr. Abdul Alim, programme manager, NCD Control Program of DGHS; Mr. Tanbir Sajib, director of commercial affairs of Novo Nordisk; and Dr. Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, director of clinical, medical, regulatory and quality affairs of Novo Nordisk were present in the programme.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
AIBL Annual Business Dev Conference held
Nasreen Sattar elected MTB audit body chairperson
ICSB honours 35 firms for good corporate governance
PIA pays $7m after plane seizure in Malaysia
Emirates to resume flights to three Australian cities
‘Book publishers need viable means to survive’
Ehsan-E-Elahi new Chairman of BCIC


Latest News
Vaccination drive to commence with 7 million shots in the bank
Late JaPa chairman Ershad relieved from Maj Gen Manzoor murder case
Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
ACC quizes PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika
Bill governing business of travel agencies passed in JS
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: analysis
Mexican president Lopez Obrador contracts COVID-19
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s 197th birth anniv being observed
Most Read News
Govt approves antibody test for coronavirus
Syria-returnee militant held in Dhaka
Fire at Kamalapur RMG factory brought under control
RMG factory catches fire in Kamalapur
Kashimpur Jail's Senior Jail Super, Jailer withdrawn
Country sees 20 more COVID-19 deaths
Two killed in Munshiganj road mishap
Regular classes for X, XII students, once a week for rest
College student killed in Rajshahi
JS passes 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft