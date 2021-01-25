

BADAS launches diabetes treatment guideline app

Launched at a hotel in the capital the diabetes treatment guideline was prepared jointly by Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (BADAS) and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Control Programme of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

BADAS has introduced application and prepared guideline with the support of Novo Nordisk. A countrywide training programme will be rolled out for the physicians on how to use this application, says a press release.

The application and guideline are developed as a supporting tool for physicians and it will empower them to select the right medication for patient living with diabetes, said BADAS President Professor Dr. AK Azad Khan.

The number of diabetic people is increasing at an alarming rate and that's why quality treatment is essential for these patients, said Professor Akhtar Hussain, President-elect), International Diabetes Federation.

The application and guideline will ensure quality treatment and help patients to live a complications free life, he said.

Improving treatment capacity of the doctors is also a demand of the time and these initiatives are aligned with the modernising treatment of diabetes management, said DGHS NCD Control Programme Line Director Professor Md Robed Amin.

BADAS with the support of Novo Nordisk has taken many initiatives to introduce digital approach in healthcare, said BADAS Secretary General Md Sayef Uddin.

The diabetes journey application and the country's first nationwide diabetes patients' registry are few examples of digitalisation in Bangladesh and are aligned with the government's vision for "Digital Bangladesh", he said.

Dr. Abu Hussain Md. Moinul Ahsan, civil surgeon of Dhaka; Professor Md. Faruque Pathan, president of Bangladesh Endocrine Society; Dr. M A Samad, chief executive officer of National Healthcare Network; Professor M K I Quayyum Choudhury, director general, BIRDEM General Hospital; Dr. Bishwajit Bhowmik, general secretary of Diabetes Asia Study Group and Coordinator, Centre for Global health Research; Dr. Abdul Alim, programme manager, NCD Control Program of DGHS; Mr. Tanbir Sajib, director of commercial affairs of Novo Nordisk; and Dr. Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, director of clinical, medical, regulatory and quality affairs of Novo Nordisk were present in the programme.







