Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:46 PM
realme offers best internet bundles on every purchase

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

The youth-favoured smartphone brand realme continues to engage with the young generation of the country offering the best internet bundles with every purchase.
Joining with Robi-Airtel, realme is offering 10GB internet pack with its C17, 7i, C11, C12, realme narzo20, C15 Qualcomn Edition (4/64) and C15 Qualcomn Edition (4/128) models as Campaign Offer - 1, and as Campaign Offer - 2, fans can avail 12GB internet pack purchasing realme 7 Pro.
There are other attractive bundles for the realme users as well, says a press release.  
With every purchase from Campaign Offer - 1, realme users will receive 5GB 4G internet per month for 2 months with a validity of 7days. In Campaign Offer - 2, new buyers of realme 7 Pro will enjoy 4GB 4G internet per month for 3 months with a validity of 7 days. All these packages are eligible for existing and new Robi-Airtel connections and can be used only in newly purchased realme smartphones.
As a youth favorite brand, realme keeps on emphasizing on its "smartphone + AIoT" strategy to create a smart ecosystem for the young generation to give them the power to showcase their creativity. With the 'Dare to Leap' sprit, realme is bringing cutting-edge technology for robust performance in smart devices for the fans and users.


