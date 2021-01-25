realme offers best internet bundles on every purchase

The youth-favoured smartphone brand realme continues to engage with the young generation of the country offering the best internet bundles with every purchase.

Joining with Robi-Airtel, realme is offering 10GB internet pack with its C17, 7i, C11, C12, realme narzo20, C15 Qualcomn Edition (4/64) and C15 Qualcomn Edition (4/128) models as Campaign Offer - 1, and as Campaign Offer - 2, fans can avail 12GB internet pack purchasing realme 7 Pro.

There are other attractive bundles for the realme users as well, says a press release.

With every purchase from Campaign Offer - 1, realme users will receive 5GB 4G internet per month for 2 months with a validity of 7days. In Campaign Offer - 2, new buyers of realme 7 Pro will enjoy 4GB 4G internet per month for 3 months with a validity of 7 days. All these packages are eligible for existing and new Robi-Airtel connections and can be used only in newly purchased realme smartphones.

As a youth favorite brand, realme keeps on emphasizing on its "smartphone + AIoT" strategy to create a smart ecosystem for the young generation to give them the power to showcase their creativity. With the 'Dare to Leap' sprit, realme is bringing cutting-edge technology for robust performance in smart devices for the fans and users.


















