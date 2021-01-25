Video
London stock market facing blockbuster IPO year

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

LONDON, Jan 24: London will enjoy a very strong year for stock market flotations, analysts say, arguing that both Brexit and coronavirus offer firms a unique opportunity to expand.
Various big-name businesses that have seen booming online demand from home-bound customers during Covid-19 lockdowns have revealed eye-catching plans for initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent weeks.
Clarity over Britain's final departure from the European Union on January 1 acted as a catalyst for many companies to raise funds, according to specialists, while the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines also soothed investor concerns over the deadly pandemic.
So far this year, the celebrated shoemaker Dr Martens, app-driven meals delivery service Deliveroo and online greetings card seller Moonpig have all outlined plans.
"Looking to the year ahead, we can expect 2021 to be a very strong year for the UK IPO market," said Scott McCubbin at London-based financial services giant EY.
"An uptick in IPO activity may well intensify the competition for investment, placing greater emphasis on preparing early for IPO and raising profile with investors.
"Confidence continues to build with the Brexit deal now giving clarity around the future relationship with Europe and the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations."
Added to the mix, online money transfer specialist TransferWise has reportedly appointed banks to coordinate a planned float.
British media report that others could include insurer Canopius, EDF-owned electric vehicle charging business Pod Point, and online fashion retailer Very.    -AFP


