Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:46 PM
Turkey keen to increase investment in BD, boost bilateral trade

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan and EBL (Eastern Bank Ltd ) Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar along with other senior officials of the bank and the embassy pose during a meeting at the Bank's Head Office at Gulshan in the city recently.

Turkish investors are keen to invest in a special economic zone in Bangladesh as it offers attractive incentives for foreign investors, said Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan.
He also informed that his country wants to make an increased investment in Bangladesh and raise the bilateral trade volume through product diversification.
The Turkish Envoy was speaking on bilateral trade and business relation during a meeting with the senior officials of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) at the Bank's Head Office at Gulshan in the city recently.
EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar briefed the Ambassador on EBL's banking operation, its role in overall economic development of the country, COVID-19 response, and role in facilitating foreign trade and investment.
"EBL has established trade business in the area of import and export with Turkey. We have correspondent banking relationship with Turkish banks. We have ad-confirmation and financing against letter of credit by Turkish banks. Turkish banks are our partners in guarantee business. We issue local guarantee against counter guarantee of Turkish Banks" said Ali Reza Iftekhar adding that he is keen to take forward the relations to a new height
Terming Bangladesh as a rising star the Turkish Ambassador said, "Bangladesh is growing fast and the country has bright future."
He informed that Turkey is keen to diversify trade relations with Bangladesh and looking for cooperation in the sectors like pharmaceutical industry, growing IT industry, agro industries, light engineering, service sector, and tourism and health.  
Present bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Bangladesh is around $1billion and Bangladesh's yearly jute export to Turkey worth aprox. $300 million.
 "There will soon be a MOU signed between FBCCI and Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK)," he informed.
Talking about Turkish investment in near future he said that a leading Turkish company Aygazis is coming up with a big investment for the LPG sector in Chattogram.
The Envoy disclosed his plan about initiating a Turkey-Bangladesh Business Platform soon to bring business leaders of both the countries together for better business understanding and cooperation.
The meeting was also attended by EBL DMD Ahmed Shaheen, Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar, Head of International Business and Offshore Banking Md. Obaidul Islam and Head of Communications and External Affairs Ziaul Karim.


