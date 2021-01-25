Video
Monday, 25 January, 2021
Home Business

Stocks break gaining streak

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Stocks witnessed a downward trend after showing three days of positive trend as risk-averse investors went for short-term profit booking on sector-specific shares.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 20.63 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 5,815, after gaining more than 34 points in the past three straight sessions.
The DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips advanced 1.74 points to finish at 2,210 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 2.68 points to close at 1,297.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, rose to Taka 14.58 billion on the country's premier bourse, rising by 20 per cent over the previous day's mark of Taka 12.13 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 359 issues traded, 202 declined, 79 advanced and 78 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing by 34 points to settle at 16,986 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 18 points to close at 10,253.
Of the issues traded, 145 declined, 67 advanced and 41 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 14.95 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 568         million.    -BSS


