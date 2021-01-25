Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indian Bank reports 7 fraud borrowal accounts worth Rs 1,013cr

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

CHENNAI, Jan 24: Indian Bank has reported seven borrowal accounts worth Rs 1012.72 crore as fraud during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The bank's board has also approved to raise Rs 4,000 crore from share sale.
This is besides the board giving its nod for raising Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of Basel III Compliant AT1 / Tier 2 Bonds.
The public sector bank has reported a 25per cent QoQ increase in profit for the December-ended quarter at Rs 514 crore, driven by improvement in gross NPA and a marginally lower provisioning in this quarter.
The fraudulent accounts include a Delhi-based engineering, procurement and construction company at Rs 500 crore, a few small MSME companies, an aviation company at around Rs 100 crore and the IL&FS account at Rs 408 crore reported in the previous quarter. It said in respect of loans and advances classified as fraud, the bank holds 100per cent provision.
"These were accounts which were reported earlier. However, they have been recognized as frauds in the December quarter," said bank managing director Padmaja Chundru.
The public sector bank has announced that its Q3 net profit stands at Rs 514.28 crore. Amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank came into effect on April 1, 2020.
"Board of directors of the bank approved raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore through qualified institutions placements (QIPs) or follow on public offer (FPO) or rights issue or in combination," the bank said in press statement. This fund raising is subjected to all regulatory approvals.
On steps taken to cover stressed accounts, the bank said it is comfortably placed as it holds provision of 21.50per cent against the stipulated 10per cent. Provisions and contingencies for the last quarter were marginally higher at Rs 2,314 crore, as compared to Rs 2,284 crore in the previous quarter.    -Times of India


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
AIBL Annual Business Dev Conference held
Nasreen Sattar elected MTB audit body chairperson
ICSB honours 35 firms for good corporate governance
PIA pays $7m after plane seizure in Malaysia
Emirates to resume flights to three Australian cities
‘Book publishers need viable means to survive’
Ehsan-E-Elahi new Chairman of BCIC


Latest News
Vaccination drive to commence with 7 million shots in the bank
Late JaPa chairman Ershad relieved from Maj Gen Manzoor murder case
Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
ACC quizes PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika
Bill governing business of travel agencies passed in JS
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: analysis
Mexican president Lopez Obrador contracts COVID-19
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s 197th birth anniv being observed
Most Read News
Govt approves antibody test for coronavirus
Syria-returnee militant held in Dhaka
Fire at Kamalapur RMG factory brought under control
RMG factory catches fire in Kamalapur
Kashimpur Jail's Senior Jail Super, Jailer withdrawn
Country sees 20 more COVID-19 deaths
Two killed in Munshiganj road mishap
Regular classes for X, XII students, once a week for rest
College student killed in Rajshahi
JS passes 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft