Indian Bank reports 7 fraud borrowal accounts worth Rs 1,013cr

CHENNAI, Jan 24: Indian Bank has reported seven borrowal accounts worth Rs 1012.72 crore as fraud during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The bank's board has also approved to raise Rs 4,000 crore from share sale.

This is besides the board giving its nod for raising Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of Basel III Compliant AT1 / Tier 2 Bonds.

The public sector bank has reported a 25per cent QoQ increase in profit for the December-ended quarter at Rs 514 crore, driven by improvement in gross NPA and a marginally lower provisioning in this quarter.

The fraudulent accounts include a Delhi-based engineering, procurement and construction company at Rs 500 crore, a few small MSME companies, an aviation company at around Rs 100 crore and the IL&FS account at Rs 408 crore reported in the previous quarter. It said in respect of loans and advances classified as fraud, the bank holds 100per cent provision.

"These were accounts which were reported earlier. However, they have been recognized as frauds in the December quarter," said bank managing director Padmaja Chundru.

The public sector bank has announced that its Q3 net profit stands at Rs 514.28 crore. Amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank came into effect on April 1, 2020.

"Board of directors of the bank approved raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore through qualified institutions placements (QIPs) or follow on public offer (FPO) or rights issue or in combination," the bank said in press statement. This fund raising is subjected to all regulatory approvals.

On steps taken to cover stressed accounts, the bank said it is comfortably placed as it holds provision of 21.50per cent against the stipulated 10per cent. Provisions and contingencies for the last quarter were marginally higher at Rs 2,314 crore, as compared to Rs 2,284 crore in the previous quarter. -Times of India









