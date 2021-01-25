Honda launches new motorbike Livo

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited (BHL) launched new refreshed Honda Livo with best in class advanced style and performance features in 110cc segment for the mass customers.

Developed by Honda R&D at Bangladesh Honda Factory in Munshiganj considering Bangladeshi customers' needs, its new prices are Livo Drum Tk103,900 and Livo Tk108,900 including VAT and taxes.

The launching ceremony was held in a city hotel on Sunday where Rois Uddin, Chairman Bangladesh Steel Engineering Corporation was present as the chief guest while BHL Managing Director and Honda Chief Executive Officer Himihiko Katsuki, Senior Vice President-Sales and Marketing Naresh Kumar Rattan, and other senior officials were present at the event.

By this time the new brand Livo sales crossed 50,000 sales mark.

New refreshed Honda Livo has further enhanced appeal by sporty graphics, digital and curved analog meter with services due indicator, chrome plated muffler, energetic front look and curved fuel tank.

The new brand is equipped with trusted HET (Honda Eco technology) 110 cc Engine that delivers optimum city riding performance with class leading mileage of 74 kilometers per liter.















