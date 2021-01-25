Video
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:45 PM
LC opening time for pvt rice imports extended till Jan 31

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

The government has extended the timeframe for opening of letter of credit (LC) for the approved private firms and institutions till January 31 next.
The Food Ministry has urged the Commerce Ministry to provide necessary permission for importing a total of 1,014,500 tonnes  of rice by some 320 approved private importers and institutions, says a handout of the Press Information Department.
It said the approved firms have been asked to inform the Food Ministry after opening LCs within seven days of receiving the allotment letters. The businessmen who are supposed to import 5,000 tonnes of rice would have to import 50 percent of rice within 10 days of LC opening while the entire rice within 20 days.
On the other hand, the businessmen who are supposed to import 10,000 tonnes to 15,000 tonnes of rice would have to import 50 percent rice within 15 days of LC opening while the remaining rice within 30 days and thus marketing the imported rice in the country, according to the office order of the Food Ministry.
The government has reduced the duty to 25 percent from 62.50 percent for importing rice by the private sector to rein in the trend of high market price of food grains, supporting the low-income group people and thus keeping the market price stable.
In continuation of this, all legal importers were asked on December 27 last year to apply to the Ministry of Food with necessary documents by January 10 this year to import rice.


