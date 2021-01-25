Nineteen charred bodies found

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Jan 24: At least 19 charred corpses have been discovered in Mexico near the US border in an area where drug cartels often clash, the Tamaulipas state prosecutor's office said.

Police on Saturday found two burnt-out vehicles containing human remains on a country road near the town of Carmago.

Preliminary investigations suggested the victims had been shot, then their bodies set alight.

Because no bullet casings were found at the scene, police said it was possible the victims were killed in a different location.

Autopsies are underway, but identification of the corpses will be complicated due to their condition, a source from the prosecutor's office said.

Carmago, a town of about 15,000 people, borders the US state of Texas and is near the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon. -AFP





