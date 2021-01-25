Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Johnson, Biden discuss ‘deepening alliance’

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LONDON, Jan 24: Boris Johnson and Joe Biden on Saturday vowed to deepen ties and cooperate on tackling climate change in their first conversation since the US president's inauguration, the British prime minister's office said.
Johnson congratulated Biden on his inauguration and "the two leaders looked forward to deepening the close alliance between our nations", said the statement from Downing Street.
British newspapers reported that Johnson was the first European leader to receive a call from Biden, who earlier spoke to Canadian and Mexican counterparts.
The right-wing Sunday Telegraph reported that Johnson was the first leader outside North America to speak to Biden "after his scheduled call was brought forward two days in what will be seen as a major boost for the special relationship between the UK and US."
Biden on Friday spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his first call to a foreign leader.
The White House in a readout of the call said that Biden "conveyed his intention to strengthen the special relationship between our countries and also "noted the importance of cooperation, including through multilateral organizations, on shared challenges".
Johnson tweeted a picture of himself in shirt-sleeves laughing as he spoke on the phone. "Great to speak to President @JoeBiden this evening," he wrote.
The conversation appeared aimed at warming frosty relations after Biden in 2019 described Johnson as a "physical and emotional clone" of Donald Trump, his predecessor as US president.
Biden has also been critical of Johnson's Brexit policy, but the Downing Street statement said the leaders "discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal between our two countries".
Johnson said he intended to resolve current trade issues "as soon as possible".
Biden, who has Irish roots, had warned ahead of his election that if Brexit damaged the 1998 Good Friday Agreement he would not consent to a trade deal. That agreement ended 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland.
Johnson praised Biden for swiftly reversing policy decisions made by his predecessor.
He "warmly welcomed" Biden's decision to put the United States back into the Paris climate accord and rejoin the World Health Organization. The prime minister also praised Biden's commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alleged Asian drug lord arrested
11 Iraqi fighters killed in IS attack
Nineteen charred bodies found
Germany to use corona meds that helped Trump
Johnson, Biden discuss ‘deepening alliance’
Russia police violence in spotlight after 3,500 protesters detained
Ahead of India’s Republic Day, cops hold meet on farmers’ 100-km tractor rally
China-Taiwan tensions rise days into Biden presidency


Latest News
Vaccination drive to commence with 7 million shots in the bank
Late JaPa chairman Ershad relieved from Maj Gen Manzoor murder case
Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
ACC quizes PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika
Bill governing business of travel agencies passed in JS
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: analysis
Mexican president Lopez Obrador contracts COVID-19
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s 197th birth anniv being observed
Most Read News
Govt approves antibody test for coronavirus
Syria-returnee militant held in Dhaka
Fire at Kamalapur RMG factory brought under control
RMG factory catches fire in Kamalapur
Kashimpur Jail's Senior Jail Super, Jailer withdrawn
Country sees 20 more COVID-19 deaths
Two killed in Munshiganj road mishap
Regular classes for X, XII students, once a week for rest
College student killed in Rajshahi
JS passes 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft