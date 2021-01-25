Video
Russia police violence in spotlight after 3,500 protesters detained

Kremlin says US interfering in Russian 'domestic affairs'

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

MOSCOW, Jan 24: Nearly 3,500 protesters were arrested at demonstrations in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor reported Sunday, as authorities probed violence on the part of both protesters and police.
Police clashed with demonstrators in Moscow as tens of thousands took to the streets across the country on Saturday following Navalny's call to demonstrate against President Vladimir Putin's 20-year rule.
A number of protesters were injured, including a woman in Saint Petersburg who was hospitalised with a head injury and was in intensive care Sunday.
The West condemned the arrests and "harsh tactics" used against demonstrators, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying the bloc would discuss "next steps" on Monday.
Late Saturday the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it launched criminal inquiries in Moscow over the use of violence against law enforcement, hooliganism and property damage.
"Investigators are continuing to study and analyse a large amount of photo and video materials," the Committee said.
In a separate statement, investigators said Sunday a 36-year-old man hit two policemen at the Saint Petersburg protest and was detained.
'Woman in intensive care'
 But Saint Petersburg prosecutors also said they were probing violations "on the part of law enforcement" and the use of force against a woman.
The statement was released after local media published a video showing a middle-aged woman falling to the ground after being kicked by riot police.
In the video, a woman -- identified as Margarita Yudina -- is seen asking three policemen in full riot gear why they are detaining a young protester. One of the policeman then kicks her in the stomach.
Saint Petersburg's Dzhanelidze hospital said Yudina was hospitalised with a head injury.
"She is in a serious condition," a hospital representative told AFP on Sunday. "She's in intensive care."
Moscow authorities for their part insisted that no one remained hospitalised in the capital following the rallies.
Officials said in a statement on Sunday that 29 people were taken to hospitals and received medical assistance after the protests.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Sunday accused the US embassy of interfering in Russia's domestic affairs after the mission distributed a "demonstration alert" to US citizens in Russia recommending they avoid protests.
"Of course, these publications are inappropriate," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a state TV channel.
"And of course indirectly, they are absolutely an interference in our domestic affairs," he added.    -AFP


