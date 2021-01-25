Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ahead of India’s Republic Day, cops hold meet on farmers’ 100-km tractor rally

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

NEW DELHI, Jan 24: Farmers protesting against the Centre's contentious farm laws have sought written permission from the Delhi Police for the massive tractor rally they are planning on Republic Day, sources said.  
More than a thousand tractors from across Punjab and Haryana will take part in the rally, which will be held on Ring Road, which encircles the city. The farmers have said that it would not interfere with the huge prestigious parade held on Rajpath.
On Saturday, the farmers claimed they have received police permission for the rally, which was contradicted by the police soon after.  "Farmers have not given us any route in writing. We will let you know once we receive a route in written," Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had told NDTV.
The government has been against the rally on the Republic Day, saying it would be an "embarrassment for the nation" because of the timing.  It had also approached the Supreme Court, asking it to put a stop to the rally.
The top court, however, has left the decision to the Delhi Police, saying it was a matter of "law and order".
Turning down the Centre's contention that it was an "extraordinary situation", the court said, "Does the Supreme Court say as to what are the powers of police and how they will exercise them? We are not going to tell you what to do".
The court had earlier upheld the farmers' constitutional right to hold a peaceful protest.
"We make it clear that we recognise the fundamental right to protest against a law. There is no question of balancing or curtailing it. But it should not damage anyone's life or property," Chief Justice SA Bobde had said at a hearing in December.
The farmers have turned down the government's proposal of keeping the laws on hold for 18 months while its special committee continues negotiations. They have also rejected the committee named by the Supreme Court, saying all its members are pro-government. One of the committee members have already resigned.  
The farmers are holding out for a complete repeal of the laws, which they say will shrink their income and leave them at the mercy of corporates. They also want a legal guarantee about the continuation of the Minimum Support Price, which they fear will be discontinued after a point.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alleged Asian drug lord arrested
11 Iraqi fighters killed in IS attack
Nineteen charred bodies found
Germany to use corona meds that helped Trump
Johnson, Biden discuss ‘deepening alliance’
Russia police violence in spotlight after 3,500 protesters detained
Ahead of India’s Republic Day, cops hold meet on farmers’ 100-km tractor rally
China-Taiwan tensions rise days into Biden presidency


Latest News
Vaccination drive to commence with 7 million shots in the bank
Late JaPa chairman Ershad relieved from Maj Gen Manzoor murder case
Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
ACC quizes PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika
Bill governing business of travel agencies passed in JS
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: analysis
Mexican president Lopez Obrador contracts COVID-19
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s 197th birth anniv being observed
Most Read News
Govt approves antibody test for coronavirus
Syria-returnee militant held in Dhaka
Fire at Kamalapur RMG factory brought under control
RMG factory catches fire in Kamalapur
Kashimpur Jail's Senior Jail Super, Jailer withdrawn
Country sees 20 more COVID-19 deaths
Two killed in Munshiganj road mishap
Regular classes for X, XII students, once a week for rest
College student killed in Rajshahi
JS passes 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft