Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mbappe admits mind not made up on PSG future

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

PARIS, JAN 24: Kylian Mbappe says he is still "thinking about" whether to agree to a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, with the France superstar's existing deal set to expire at the end of next season.
"We are in discussions with the club to try to find a suitable project. I said I was thinking about it because I think that...if I sign it would have to be a long-term commitment to Paris Saint-Germain," Mbappe told TV channel Telefoot after Friday's 4-0 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1.
"I am very happy here. I have always been very happy. The supporters and the club have always helped me and for that alone I will always be grateful.
"But I want to think about what I want to do in the coming years, where I want to be. That's what I am reflecting on."
Mbappe, who turned 22 in December, joined PSG from Monaco in a blockbuster 180 million-euro ($219m) transfer in 2017.
He chose to join his hometown team rather than Real Madrid but the Spanish giants have continued to court him ever since.
Last month PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi
said he was "very confident" Mbappe and Neymar -- who is also out of contract in 2022 -- would sign new terms.
"I will need to make a decision soon but I am thinking about it," Mbappe added after scoring twice in the win over Montpellier.
"If I had the answer today I would say so. This is not about buying time. For example, I don't want to sign a contract and then leave a year later. If I sign it would be to stay here."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AC Milan stay top despite Atalanta defeat as rivals Inter held
Mbappe admits mind not made up on PSG future
Villa at the double as Newcastle lose again
Hazard leads Real Madrid to Alaves rout to relieve pressure on Zidane
ManC survive huge FA Cup scare, Arsenal crash out
Bangladesh keen to appoint long term spin coach
Hasan reluctant to compromise with his pace
Tamim terms West Indies a dangerous team


Latest News
Vaccination drive to commence with 7 million shots in the bank
Late JaPa chairman Ershad relieved from Maj Gen Manzoor murder case
Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
ACC quizes PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika
Bill governing business of travel agencies passed in JS
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: analysis
Mexican president Lopez Obrador contracts COVID-19
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s 197th birth anniv being observed
Most Read News
Govt approves antibody test for coronavirus
Syria-returnee militant held in Dhaka
Fire at Kamalapur RMG factory brought under control
RMG factory catches fire in Kamalapur
Kashimpur Jail's Senior Jail Super, Jailer withdrawn
Country sees 20 more COVID-19 deaths
Two killed in Munshiganj road mishap
Regular classes for X, XII students, once a week for rest
College student killed in Rajshahi
JS passes 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft