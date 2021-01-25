Bangladesh keen to appoint long term spin coach

With a busy schedule coming up, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants to appoint a long-term spin coach for the national team.

BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon said that process has already started to find a suitable coach for the spinners Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan and other.

"We actually want more time from the coach because we have many series coming up," Papon said while inaugurating the Udayachal ground in Mohammadpur on Saturday.

"We are in favor of long-term recruitment. We have already received some interested CVs. However, nothing is finalized yet but we will finalize in a day or two."

BCB's contract with their spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori is yet to be expired. Vettori who is contracted with the BCB for 100 days, is not working with the team in Bangladesh's series against West Indies. The former New Zealand great however will work with the team during the Tigers tour in New Zealand in next month.

Vettori so far worked 60 days with Bangladesh. He also agreed to work for the remaining 40 days.

Bangladesh will visit New Zealand in February-March for a three-day ODI and as many T20 matches. The BCB is mulling of sending a team 20 days before the start of the series. The BCB wants to quarantine and train the cricketers in an academy there. Vettori will start working there with the team. The chances of a long-term deal with him looked slim at this moment. -BSS











